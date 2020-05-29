We pulled into the shade of a batch of buttonwillows, far out on the flats of Grenada Lake, checked the treetops carefully for snakes, then tied off to eat lunch.
I washed my hands in lake water using a bar of Lava soap I kept in my tackle box, then sat in the small boat’s bottom with my back against one gunwale and my feet hanging over the other. The Old Men filled padded seats at the bow and stern, but their spots weren’t nearly as comfortable as mine.
I passed our sack of sandwich makings one way and handed cold drinks the other, taking some of each for myself, then pulled out a copy of “Outdoor Life.”
“I’d like to catch one like that,” the nearer Old Man said, pointing to the magazine’s cover, which featured a tarpon the size of a man tail-walking across water of impossible blue, a taught line fading from his mouth to a double-bent rod far in the distance, its angler straining to hang on.
“I don’t think there are any like that in here,” I said, then looked at the tarpon more closely. Something about him was familiar.
Part of our day’s mission was to put live bait on one of our lines in a likely spot for flatheads, a catfish species that grows heavy and large and greatly prefers minnows to worms. I dipped one of the minnows out and held it up to the picture. The resemblance was uncanny. The sleek, silver sides, the square bottom jaw, the proportion of the eye and the length of the dorsal line, the minnow was its saltwater cousin in miniature.
“I don’t think you can grow him into that,” the other Old Man said with a laugh that far outpaced the quality of his joke, and I smiled to be a good sport, which was something, in those days, that cost me a conscious effort to be. Inside, though, I wondered if the best of life hadn’t passed the Old Men by.
“Why not do this?” I asked, dropping the minnow back into the tank and pointing to the magazine cover. “Why not live by the sea and fish for tarpon when the season’s on?”
I wiped my hand on the boat’s plastic carpet. The first Old Man looked thoughtful for a minute.
“Well, son, I guess because I don’t want to,” he said. “But by all means, don’t let that keep you from doing it. I’d recommend making a trip or two to try it out before you build your whole life around it, though, and you’ve got plenty time ahead to do that.”
He chewed a bite of tomato sandwich, looking thoughtful.
“I’ve caught tarpon before,” he volunteered, taking me by surprise. “Tarpon live in saltwater flats that look a lot like this,” indicating the shallow flooded opening broken by rows of hummocks just high enough out of the water to grow a small tree.
“I’ve been deep sea fishing several times, too, some more even than I wanted, so far off shore you forget which way land is,” he said. “Now, though, I’m too stingy with my time to spend half a day and a lot of pay to wrestle a fish that’s bigger than me and not even good to eat anyway.
“It’s worth a try, though, and you ought to do it. It’ll be something good to look forward to one day. But, while you’re waiting, I’d like you to make a point of learning to enjoy all the little everyday things of life. The highlights are great, but the everyday experience is where most of your life happens whether you like it or not, so it’s better to like it.
“Take time to take pleasure in a good cup of coffee or the feel of the heavy, damp air first thing in the morning. That way, you’ll enjoy life as much as it can be enjoyed and, when you get to a highlight day, you’ll be able to remember every little part of it forever.
“Besides,” he said, wrapping up his sermon, “when you get as old as we are, you’ll be surprised to look back and see which ones the highlight days were. They won’t necessarily be what you’d expect.”