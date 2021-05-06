A gaggle of boys laughed and joked loudly as they pushed their way into the little, country store. The Old Man and I looked their way as the screen door’s spring twanged. Dust rose from the floor as it banged shut behind them. They were a couple years younger than me, meaning I, in my late teens, was already old to them.
It didn’t take long to pick out the group’s bully. Though not the largest, the fun of one had a meaner edge. In the few minutes we shared the space with them, he’d hacked on a quieter kid enough to draw notice. Every boy that age figures out experimentally how to be, so there’s no shortage of rough remarks in any company, but a little dispassionate observation can easily highlight the deeper hurt in any exchange, the injuries remarks leave and, more pointedly, the injuries that likely caused them to be made.
“If you listen to someone speak long enough,” the Old Man told me later, “they’ll tell you what they are. Usually doesn’t take long to hear it. The louder they are, the quicker the announcement comes.”
“I don’t see what you mean,” I said.
“Well, it’s sort of like learning to see the image in those 3D posters,” he said. “Once you’ve got the trick of picking it out in one spot, it’s easy to do all the way around. Maybe the best way to get started it to listen to what people say about folks they envy, or folks they’re jealous of. People who think everyone’s trying to steal from them have a tendency to be thieves at heart. Folks who think everyone is lying are usually big liars themselves. Those who think folks are in conspiracies to get them are natural conspirators too.
“Those are easy to see, because people put it out there repeatedly for you to see it. Once you get that, you’ll find you can see what happened to people through what they do to others. A kid who’s a bully, he probably didn’t get that way on his own. More than likely, it happened to him first at home. A boy who picks on his buddy a time or two about being fat is just being a boy. One who does it to the point of distraction, though, has probably had the same thing done to him. That kind of thing.”
“That’s a really interesting trick,” I said. “How can you be sure it works?”
“Well, there’s no certainty,” the Old Man said. “That’s part of what keeps it interesting. But it’s as certain as almost anything else I’ve encountered these past 70 years. It’s useful in learning how to deal with others, but the most valuable part is using it to improve ourselves.”
That part gave me pause.
“When you think you’ve got everyone else figured,” the Old Man said, “don’t forget to look in the mirror.”
