The Boy let himself into the house through the storm door with care. Hard winds threatened to yank it out of his hand. He pulled it closed and held on until it clicked.
The weather stayed outside, but the winds of the world came with him. He carried a thousand small worries that had ganged up in his mind, shouting for attention. Individually, each was trivial. Together, they made quite a mob.
He took a deep breath to calm himself and caught the comfortable scent of cornbread in the oven. He saw several pots of vegetables on the stove.
“You look like you’re ready to eat,” the Old Man said.
“I don’t think I’m hungry,” the Boy said.
The Old Man studied him carefully.
“No, you definitely need to fix a plate,” he said, pulling out a drawer of forks and spoons.
The Boy took a plate to the stove and helped himself to a scoop each of cabbage and purple hull peas, of whole kernel corn, baby carrots and baked ham. He took that and a glass of tea to the table and sat, then absently began eating when the Old Man told him to go ahead.
It was the flavors that helped center him, starting with the peas.
Some of the best advice the Old Man ever offered said the best way to be happy is to enjoy all the simple pleasures we’re given every day. He’d said those are always there waiting for us, but it’s up to us to remember to look for them. Remaining grounded enough to look to these pleasures, he’d said, may be life’s greatest trick of all.
In the first bite of peas, the Boy tasted the warmth of the earth in which they’d grown. The corn’s sweet flavor spoke of sunshine, the cabbage of cooler spring days. The carrots had been given a lot of care, and they reminded him he was always welcome home. The ham was better than dessert, and simply tied it all together.
“You don’t want any cornbread?” the Old Man asked.
“I like to save it for bedtime,” the Boy said, smiling a little, “and have it crumbled up with milk.”
The Boy didn’t say much else. He didn’t have very much at all to say, but he certainly felt better. He helped clear the table and got ready to head back out.
“Thank you,” he said, and meant it more than any two words could convey.
The Old Man understood though.
“Just remember the simple things,” the Old Man said. “They’re always here. Grab on to ‘em, whenever you feel like you’re blowing away.”