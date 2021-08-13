The boy walked along the downhill side of the old pond’s levee, ducking under the hard, thin branches of a crabapple tree grown wild. In the curve of the south-facing hillside, he waded through saw briers and watched for snakes. He was walking through time, he felt, because what he saw was not what he remembered, but both still
occupied the same ground, one under his feet, the other in
his mind.
Below the pond, the flat expanse that once was pasture now stood thick with sweetgum trees and broom grass. Some of the sweetgums were nearly big around as his waist, and it seemed impossible this could have happened. Hadn’t this been an open dove field just a couple years ago? Maybe three or four? Closer to 50, he decided, walking on.
He stood in the shade of a clump of pines that had been set out from trees he was given for some reason at school.
Someone from the timber industry had made a speech in the gym and, at the end of the day, everyone was handed a few bare-root pine seedlings to take home and plant. He’d wagged them home on the bus, needles falling from one end, bits of root from the other. More than a few kids sailed their trees out of the bus windows, and most of the rest were trampled into the floor. He thought it likely his were the only ones ever to make it into the ground.
He remembered how, at the time, part of him had been sad, thinking about the job someone’s dad had done, giving elementary school kids a talk they didn’t listen to, then handing them trees they didn’t want. Another part of him was aggravated at himself, as always, for worrying about the wrong things, both then and now. Who lets that kind of nonsense bother them?
It was all part of his memory, though.
One of his favorite authors had a line that read, “magic is a sword with no hilt,” and he’d decided a useful memory was much the same. Like something supernatural, a keen memory could be summoned at will to open a portal through time. With little effort, he could remember riding the school bus in the hot afternoon, a hot breeze being pulled through the hot windows to blow across the hot vinyl seats patched with peeling duct tape, blowing over hot students aged 6 to 16. He could hear the bus engine strain, smell the afternoon ride whiff of sweat and rust, battered school supplies, boiling engine coolant and hot, painted steel. He could hear the brakes squeak and grind at each stop, the manual transmission leap and jerk with every start. He could hear the folding bus door as it flopped open then closed as each delivery of riders stepped off in ones and twos and threes. By the time his stop came along, the bus would be three- quarters empty.
His memory made some things in life easy, like the decision to gather experiences instead of toys – the former, of course, being fully available to play with any time, anywhere. It made moving on hard, though, and forgetting altogether impossible.
Passing beneath the unlikely stand of trees, he crossed another sweetgum flat and found a corner of old fence, the last left standing from the land’s cow pasture days.
He followed the line south a few yards and came to the spot where he’d flushed the first covey of quail he’d ever encountered in the wild. It was an experience of startling wonder, a sound as much felt as heard.
He watched the wild birds in shades of brown climb and fly as only game birds do, powering away level, fast and hard, streaking through cedars and dodging behind oaks, melting into the near distance to escape.
It was over before he’d known what it had been. That described a lot of things in life, he thought.
Experiences were much more than they seemed while passing. Often, they meant different things entirely in the years that followed.
He decided that was more than worth the blood and pain that came with taking them up again.