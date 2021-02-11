Overhead, limbs and needles of 30-year-old planted pine darkened the sky. They swayed atop long, straight trunks. They towered above a riverside hollow that lay below a table-flat cotton field’s edge. The land ran down to the waterside and was stiff with briars and cane. Too thick to easily admit predators, it teemed with cottontails and swamp rabbits alike. The Old Man buttoned his denim jumper up to his chin and leaned his way through, pushing down ropes of prickly branches as he went.
Deep in the hollow, the baying of beagles rang like a carol of bells, echoing louder and softer, then louder again as the chase meandered its way through the trees. Our hunts were usually confined to cotton fields and creek banks, to sunny hillsides and open pasture edges where field roads and fence lines allowed natural opportunities for ambush. Here, inside a thicket of woods that rambled across ridgelines and over breathtaking bluffs, defying gravity for a section or more, where a rabbit might be intercepted was just a guess, and rarely a good one.
Most aggravatingly, there was no way to call the dogs off to quit and go somewhere else because we were hunting with beagles. They’d spend the day chasing rabbits we’d never see.
Dog aficionados like to rank breeds for intelligence, but I’ve always assumed they conflate intelligence with biddability. By their reckoning, the smartest dogs are those who most quickly learn to do what their masters ask. Ranking more than 140 breeds, beagles inevitably come in practically dead last, not because they’re dumb, necessarily, but because they could not possibly care less what the people who feed them want them to do.
In intelligence tests, the smartest beagles rank just ahead of a rock. Even then, that’s not a race the dog is guaranteed to win. Long contact with the breed has led me to believe biddability and intelligence aren’t interchangeable, though. Just because they don’t care to please their people doesn’t mean they’re dumb. I’ve covered many a mile behind any number of beagles, only some of which have been profoundly dumb. Others were smarter than some of the people I followed them with, admittedly not a high bar to cross, and the majority landed somewhere between.
Beagles generally decline to be called but, after a couple hours’ ineffective circling, I was ready to try. I drew a deep breath to shout, but the Old Man stopped me before I could sing out a single note.
“Never holler at another man’s dogs,” he said quietly.
These in question belonged to an acquaintance and we were following them as guests of his grandson.
“Why not?” I asked. “We’re not going to do any good here. We need to go.”
“That’s not the point,” he said. “It’s bad manners and awkward to boot. A man who hollers at another man’s dogs will also hog all the shots and claim game he didn’t take. He’ll shoot the game population down to zero, leave his trash in the field, walk into pastures without permission and leave open gates that should have stayed closed. A man who hollers at another man’s dogs isn’t the sort of person anyone likes to hunt with. If the dogs need to be hollered at, their owner will do it.”
I stood, listening to the dogs run, chastened.
“Besides,” he said with a grin, “they’re beagles. They’re not going to come to you anyway.”