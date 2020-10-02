I walked through the woods alone, several hours after the others had given up hope of finding the deer. I had watched over her shoulder as my daughter let the arrow fly, though. I’d seen it hit and then found the arrow and I knew the deer was within a half mile somewhere, so I kept looking.
Finding things anywhere takes a certain measure of expectation. You have to have some idea of what you’re looking for, after all, but I think it goes beyond that. I’ve spent time in the field with lifelong woodsmen who’ve said they’ve never found an arrowhead or a shed antler. Invariably, in the course of those days, I or someone else in the party find one or the other not far from that person’s feet.
Arrowheads in a broken field look like lumps of dirt. Shed antlers in the woods look like dead sticks or limbs. The trick is making yourself expect to see an arrowhead or a shed antler even after you’ve looked at a thousand dead sticks and dirt clods, and the trick to that trick is convincing yourself they’re there in the first place.
There is a little more to it. Like the abstract posters with the hidden 3D images that were popular years ago, once you’ve figured out how to see it, you can see it any time. Once you’ve found one arrowhead, your eye learns how to see them, but the hardest part is seeing either for the first time, arrowheads or images. If you walk through the woods and fields and expect to see something extraordinary, chances are excellent you eventually will. If not, it’s well worth looking again.
Maybe a remnant of our prehistoric past leads us to lose sight of the things that are always around us. Still, since we’ve advanced beyond such, it’s worth taking a few moments every day to remind ourselves to notice life’s miracles.
I knew the deer was there, and so when I found it, it was without surprise. I walked through the woods until I found my daughter’s deer, her first, then brought her back to find it, too.
Now I know she knows what to look for, and I got to see something extraordinary, too.