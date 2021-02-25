We had arrived at the bait shop to buy minnows for the day, already perilously close to running late, and our start did not seem headed in a positive direction.
You’d think a bait shop would open early enough for anyone, but the path that led to the place we were fishing ran past the only bait shop on the way long before we’d arrive at the water. This meant even though the shop was open pretty early, we still had a long way to go after we’d acquired what we’d come to buy, so having everything happen in sequence was critical to starting the day well. That, however, did not seem destined to happen.
Whether we had left our minnow bucket at home or it had blown out of the boat while we drove down the road, we could not say. What we could say was we didn’t have time to go back and get it if it was home, and certainly not enough to look for it if it had blown into a ditch in the dark.
Caught over the proverbial bait tank without a bucket, the owner quoted us a price on the smallest minnow container he had that I though I’d surely misheard, but I hadn’t.
“Does it come with a little man to dip each minnow out and bait your hook for you?” the Old Man asked.
The bait man just grinned and counted his money, a great many more dollars than the box was worth. This made me feel worse because making sure the minnow bucket was secured in the boat before we left home was one of my standing orders. Nonetheless, the Old Man paid up and I loaded the overpriced Styrofoam box, sloshing with minnows, into the floor of the boat.
Arriving at the lake as the sun peeked over the eastern horizon, I hurriedly slid the boat off the trailer and into the water, then pulled it back to shore by the bow line. As the Old Man came down the hill after parking the truck, I stepped into the boat as quickly as I could, where I hung my toe on the lip of the jonboat’s first bench and fell flat. I caught myself by putting my hand straight down onto the top of the brand new minnow box, where it plunged through the lid. Minnow water splashed all the way up to my ear. The side of the box split in a big crack that barely held together.
“That didn’t last long,” the Old Man said in a deadpan drawl.
I was mortified, but the Old Man carried on without another word. He cranked up and motored us out to the spot we’d found earlier in the week, where we quickly resumed catching crappie as quickly as we could bait, lower, lift, unhook and repeat. This was a good thing because the water in the bait tank grew shallower by the minute. Our minnows would have to evolve if they weren’t used soon.
I thought about how hard the Old Man worked, welding steel tubing into ornamental fence, how he’d sweated for the great many dollars the flimsy box I’d now wrecked had cost.
“I’m sorry about the minnow box,” I finally volunteered.
“Why?” he asked.
“Well, I probably lost the one we started with, and now I broke the one you bought,” I said.
“It’s just a box,” he said. “Never let simple possessions stand in the way of a good day fishing. You’ll remember the fish a lot longer than I’d remember a box.”
Thanks to the Old Man, I still remember both.