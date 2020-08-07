I nearly spilled my pan of shelled peas twisting around to see where the bumblebee had gone. It had swooped through my airspace three or four times and was now suddenly somewhere out of sight, a development I could only take to mean it had landed between my shoulderblades and was preparing to sting. We were on the back porch, prime bumblebee territory it seemed, engaged in an activity designed to draw every stinging insect for miles.
“If you don’t think a bee will sting you, he won’t,” the Old Man offered. “They sense fear.”
“That doesn’t make any sense at all,” I said. “How could a bee ‘sense fear?’ The red wasps that fell on me in the barn last week hit before I knew they were there. I certainly wasn’t walking through the barn fearing them.”
“You probably should have been,” he said, “ but in that case, they thought you were a threat. Like the yellowjackets you stirred up that time with the mower. They thought you and the mower were out to get them. This bumblebee, though, wherever he went, is just passing through. He won’t sting you unless he feels threatened.”
“How will I know if he feels threatened?” I asked.
“He’ll sting you,” the Old Man said, finally snorting with laughter he could no longer contain. “Nobody knows why a bee you’re not messing with will sting you. He either will or he won’t. In the meantime, don’t spill the peas. Your grandmother will sting us both if she finds dirt in them.”
“Thanks,” I said, trying to make myself smile. I had been under orders to be a better sport about things such as laughter at my expense for a number of years, but the orders were having a hard time making a difference.
I had assumed he was joking, though, because hokey nonsense was one of the many things the Old Man could not stand. He hadn’t had much of a chance at an education in his youth, and so he’d rarely passed up an opportunity to learn during the long life that followed. Making up yarns and taking them as fact just so a question would have an answer was something he could not tolerate.
Along with old wives’ tales and superstitions, the Old Man despised talking on the telephone, bagging his own groceries, silly commercials, home exercise products, men who called their wives pet names in public and the part of the gameshow Jeopardy when the contestants told the audience “a little something about themselves.”
Presently, in the back part of the house, the phone could be heard to ring. Shortly thereafter, my grandmother came to fetch him. As a retirement job, the Old Man had become secretary of the community’s water system, a position that gave him none of the control but all of the complaints. Any time the system’s miles of underground pipes felt a jostle, the minerals and settlement of the ages would be stirred into what passed through for some time, a development sure to bring joy to anyone washing clothes or taking a bath. The irked customers’ clear solution to this murky solution, as it were, was to call him, who could do naught but listen.
I followed him inside and took my pan of peas to the kitchen. I could hear him talking on the phone in the hall, offering a steady flow of one “Yes, ma’am” after another. Finally he hung up. Before he’d gone six feet, the phone rang again.
“If you don’t fear the phone ringing, it won’t ring,” I said. “It senses fear.”
“In that case,” he said, “it’s right.”