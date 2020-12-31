The Old Man hummed a tune of his own invention as he stood knee deep in a pile of duck decoys, sorting the good from the bad, the salvageable from the shot-to-pieces.
Tangles of anchor line covered the floor of the shop. Removing the weight from each had been my chore, and two 5-gallon buckets stood brimming full at one side. Among them, actual lead decoy anchors were few, outnumbered as they were by heavy metal scrap pressed into anchor service.
The calendar on the wall read Jan. 1, and I asked the Old Man what resolutions he had made for the New Year.
“I resolved a long time ago not to announce plans to do anything I didn’t really intend to do,” he said.
As he picked up an especially ragged feeding hen mallard decoy it fell in half, having suffered a direct hit on its last outing. The Old Man considered its parts for a moment, then tossed them aside.
“I saw a line in an interview with Hemingway that covered that subject,” the Old Man said.
I assumed he meant resolutions rather than shooting ducks in the decoys. He was a great admirer of that master’s story of a fisherman folks had given up on who went out and caught a big one anyway, though he didn’t care much for the man’s other tales.
“He said, ‘Make a point to do sober what you said you’d do drunk. That’ll teach you to keep your mouth shut,’” the Old Man recalled. “You don’t have to be a drunk to get carried away in the spirit of the moment, but the more times you promise to do something and don’t, the easier it gets every time. Best not to start that practice if you can help it.
“If you want to improve yourself, do it, don’t say it.”
He picked up a drake decoy and pondered a chunk missing from the side of its head.
“What did you resolve to do, anyway?” he asked.
“I thought I’d try to do better about not hitting the decoys while finishing off ducks on the water,” I said, and he laughed.
“Well,” he said, “that’s a promise worth keeping, anyway.”