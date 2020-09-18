When we set out into the world as writers, we let clichés stand in for experience until the latter comes along. A well-read aspirant will have enough vocabulary to get by, and they’ll have a feel for the rhythm of what they want to say, even before they have the words to say it, or even understand that’s what it is they’re trying to do.
A well-written story is like a song and, balanced properly, has its own melody to perk the reader’s ear and a harmony to carry it along. Clichés serve this sort of exercise well because they feel right. They would, their sharp edges long since sanded down by use.
Eventually, if we keep at it, we’ll be lucky enough to have a teacher or an editor who shines a strong light on what we’d imagined was brilliance. I’ve been very lucky to have a few of each.
No, clichés never go away but, with vigilance, we can spot them in our own work before they escape our private rooms and embarrass us before whatever sliver of the world sees what we do.
About the time we’ve got enough miles on us to replace our cliches with experience, the next challenge is to have the guts to look at experience honestly and tell the truth, because what sticks with us most from experience is the pain, pain of what we’ve done wrong, pain of what we’ve not done at all, pain of the joy we might have known, pain of what’s been lost, even if we appreciated it all we could when we had it, though this almost never can be said to be so. Experience is the gist of life, but pain is the only real mirror, and it takes a lot of effort to stop us turning away.
Everyone who opens their heart to live a life signs up for a healthy share, and maybe nothing touches that heart with more poignance than our dogs.
Tank is my son’s dog– the dog of his boyhood, Willie Morris would say. I had not ever had a dog that lived inside the house until he came along, and we tried crate training and whatnot to limited success. He was our only dog for a good long while, too, and I assume the combination of this isolation with haphazard training helped make him wary and unfriendly as he is.
Tank does his best to act normal, but you can see the stress of the effort in his every feature and line. He can sit in a room with anyone, but he allows precious few ever to get close.
I can certainly identify with that. Still, my son loves him.
Every genre of writing has its clichés, and one of the great ones in the outdoor world is called, “I had a good old dog that died.” Anyone who’s had a dog can write that story, and it seems like most of them have, mostly to the detriment of the craft.
Of course, there are countless noble exceptions that prove the rule. The great masters mostly had dogs of their own, after all.
The reason we pitch it into the cliché slush pile, though, is so we don’t touch the raw nerves we all carefully hide. I don’t want to think about the cliché, because I don’t want to face what it means.
Tank isn’t gone yet, and neither is my son’s boyhood, but both are fading. I don’t want to think about all the things I should have done for either one, but I do take a bit of comfort in some of the things we’ve done together.