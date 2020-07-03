The boat slid quietly into the water. With a jiggle of cables the trolling motor kicked on and the Boy powered silently away, small
ripples spreading
outward in his wake.
Watching, the Old Man felt a terrible sadness, a pain in his soul where joy might have been. The source was hard to identify. Maybe it was selfishness or maybe just compassion. Time makes a mockery of us all, he knew, and he felt it was mocking him now.
He was prone, on occasion, to happen into the hazards of his mind’s darker places. Sometimes he felt his lifetime’s span of burdens had slipped their anchors to cascade upon the present, like lake ice stacked high by the wind.
In all things, his philosophy was to fix what he could and forget the rest, and generally that served him quite well, until the rest all came back unforgotten. Then, when nothing else would do, the Old Man had taken to the water alone, just as the Boy did now. There were no answers there, of course, just a pause in the uptake of new questions, but that pause, when it came, was enough. The waters’ silence had always been there, and his heart had been there too.
He was sad now, maybe for no reason, maybe for every reason there ever would be, for himself, for the Boy, for all of life’s disappointments to come. There was nothing to be done about any of it, which meant there was no solution to make it all go away.
He was not worried for the Boy’s safety. Of all legitimate possibilities, this one troubled him least. Though indifferent in his studies at school, on the water the Boy was an avid learner. Outdoors, inspired by his passions, the Boy understood what he’d been taught and was quick to figure out the rest. He acted with a confidence that stopped just short of vanity. The Old Man knew he would be fine. He could not tell him how to solve the sadnesses that were sure to come, but he had informed and outfitted the Boy’s escape. On a low-lying pond on a summer’s afternoon, on a lake’s mirrored surface, this much he could hold to be true.
Over most of its breadth, the lake reflected the blue of the sky with its harmless white clouds. Deep into the reaches of one overgrown corner, the water grew black with stain from a bed of fallen leaves. There, the world was a different place, dark and mysterious, a place where tiny, round tadpoles darted and lithe brown moccasins slid. In the day’s sunlight, a clear line marked the place where blue skies stopped and uncertainty began. Life was not clear this way, of course, but he knew, or at least hoped, with his best, strongest hope of all hopes, the waterways of the Boy’s life might be, in the bright, clear days of blue, and through the dark in the shadow of the trees.