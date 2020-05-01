I pinched a tangle of rods and reels in the crook of my left arm and lugged two tackle boxes tilted together in my left hand, then gathered two empty ice chests by their handles in my right. As I bumbled and wagged this conglomeration of gear across the yard, rods slipping and tackle sloshing, the Old Man looked at me and snorted.
“That’s a lazy man’s load if I ever saw one,” he said.
He tinkered with the boat’s fuel tank and watched me struggle and sweat.
“This stuff isn’t going to load itself,” I huffed.
“No, and it’s not going to sort itself out, either,” he said. “By the time you get those rods straightened out, you could have carried them neatly in several trips and been ready to go.”
“I read where a famous general said he found officers who were both clever and lazy best for the highest command,” I said.
“Well, you’re halfway there, anyway,” he said. “I doubt he was trying to go fishing when he said that.”
The Old Man, who was notoriously rough on gear, carefully lifted the rods from my arm and separated the snarl of bails and handles, picking hooks from the line guides they’d found with a few deft moves.
I hefted the tackle boxes into the boat and listened to the ominous clatter their contents made. One of the two ice chests had dragged in the grass and I went to rinse it out with a hose.
“Fishing is meant to be simple,” he said, “a time to concentrate on simple things and drive the complications from your mind. When you look at someone fishing, sitting with a rod in his hand, staring at the surface of the water, it may look like he’s being lazy, but he’s not. He’s filling his mind with a simple task, getting it full enough to drive out the active worry that takes over when he leaves his mind to its own inclinations.
“When you make something like fishing big, it’s a check on all the other problems and makes them small. They can stay out in orbit but can’t come in to land. This way, you can study them one at a time and see them for what they are.”
“What is it they are?” I asked.
“Things we can’t let get in the way of fishing,” he said. “We’re loaded now. Let’s go.”