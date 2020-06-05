I was stepping off the school bus just as our letter carrier pulled up to deliver the mail. Rather than stuffing them into the box, he passed the day’s handful of envelopes and seed catalogs to me, and I carried them up the driveway to the house.
Thumbing through them as I entered the kitchen, I found one that looked pretty official. The word “Summons” covered most of the front and the return addressee was the county’s circuit clerk.
“They’ve finally caught you,” I joked, handing it and the others to their recipient.
The Old Man saw it and sighed.
“Jury duty,” he said with a grimace.
I had heard my friends talk about the efforts and maneuvers their parents had deployed to get out of serving on a jury, and I assumed the Old Man would be doing the same.
“Are you going to call in sick or tell them you’ll be on a business trip?” I asked.
He looked at me like I’d lost my mind.
“If I’m sick I’ll call in sick, but I’m not going to tell them a lie to get out of it,” he said.
I was a little embarrassed.
“It’s just, all my friends talk about how their parents hate jury duty,” I said.
“Well, it’s not my favorite thing in the world,” he said, “but it’s what we’re expected to do. It’s duty.”
I hadn’t really thought of it that way. I’d just assumed it was a boring waste of time everyone did their best to avoid.
“Lots of people talk about being patriotic,” he said. “They’ll stand and salute for the pledge of allegiance, they’ll put their hand over their heart when the National Anthem is played, but they won’t really do anything toward doing their part if they can possibly get out of it. They pay the taxes they can’t avoid and figure that’s enough.”
The Old Man had spent the early 1940s on a destroyer patrolling the North Atlantic from the Gulf of St. Lawrence to the Azores, but the duty he was talking about wasn’t anything as dramatic as that. No one was going to send a torpedo into the Lee County Courthouse. With that in mind, I asked him if he didn’t figure he’d already done enough.
“The little they’re asking me to do now helps preserve the whole lot they asked for back then,” he said. “It’s not much. Maybe that’s why people think so little of dodging it. The thing is, most of life is made up of very small decisions that don’t amount to much by themselves. Most likely, you’ll never be asked to go to war. I sure hope you don’t. But you’ll be asked to learn something about who’s running for office and vote. You’ll be asked to pay property taxes on this place when it’s yours. You’ll probably get drawn for jury duty now and then. Being a good citizen means willingly doing the little things your community needs.”
I told him I saw his point. The way he put it made a lot of sense.
“Besides, what if you were the one on trial?” he asked. “Would you want to be judged by whatever 12 people couldn’t get out of serving?”