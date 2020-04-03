On a table next to the Old Man’s chair stood a curious contraption, a thing wildly out of sync with the rest of the room. Even without taste or any eye for decoration, I could tell it did not belong, but its purpose eluded me.
From a flat, square brass base grew a number of tubular brass stems, each several feet long, each ending in a small glass ornament the shape and color of the purple iris that bloomed in my grandmother’s garden each June. A wire ran from the base and was plugged into an outlet in the near wall.
The Old Man watched me looking at it and I waited for him to volunteer some information, but the smirk on his face told me he was waiting for me to step into it on my own, which I soon did.
“What is that?” I asked.
“That,” he said in his most somber tone, “is a dust catcher.”
So unusual was the thing in its appearance, I took him to mean it was something that actively and intentionally caught dust from the air. This would have been sometime in the late 70s, long before any such thing was a likely reality in anyone’s home, but I supposed him to mean just what he said.
“Where does it put the dust?” I asked, looking it over for some sort of vacuuming system.
“All over,” he said, “just anywhere.”
“But how does it hold it?” I pressed on. “How does it keep the dust from getting away? Does it put it in a bag or something?”
“Yes,” he said, quick to adjust the yarn. “It’s probably ready for a new one. Go tell your grandmother the dust catcher needs a new bag.”
I found her in the next room and told her this, causing her as much confusion as I already felt.
When she and I returned, the Old Man remained silent, shaking with suppressed glee.
“He said the dust catcher needs a new dust bag,” I told her, pointing to the bizarre piece of gear, and the first peals of the Old Man’s mirth burst free.
“It’s a lamp,” my grandmother flatly replied, adding a few more choice words not fit to print. I didn’t catch them all because the Old Man’s roars of laughter drowned them out.
It’s funny, what souvenirs life picks up as we go along. Awards and old letters, ticket stubs and small bits of clutter, even the odd lamp or two. At home even now, tape-bound boxes and photos in frames cover the floor of a little-used room, waiting for some time later that would be right for throwing them away. Sometimes, to move forward, it’s best to just put our dust in a bag and move on.