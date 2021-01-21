The wide, flat field was edged by a river’s treeline on two sides, by a high-banked dirt road on the third. Far in the distance, cars passing on a gray streak of county tar and slag were the only evidence we weren’t alone. Our world was so flat, it seemed we could see forever. The Arkansas side of the Mississippi River delta is all but a mirror image of its cross water cousin but, as specklebelly goose hunters, we were a long way from feeling the blues. A cloudless sky looked down upon us as we toiled away, sweeping soybean stalks, brown for months, into piles to brush over and camouflage our lay-out blinds. The blue sky was empty, but it wouldn’t stay that way for long.
Officially named white-fronted geese, specklebellies are less formally known as ribeye in the sky. Dark filets carved from the heavy birds grill up beautifully and are some of the very best table fare found anywhere in the great buffet of the outdoors.
Specks nest in the high arctic and winter throughout the grain belt and points south. The corner of Arkansas where my companions and I found ourselves was Position A for a wonderful afternoon hunt, but one not to be had without considerable sweat equity invested in building our careful hideouts first.
Specks’ culinary reputation is well known in the waterfowling world, and adult birds can easily age a dozen years or more. That accumulation of experience makes well-led flocks wary approachers of any decoy spread. Our work we came to appreciate, for every successful volley we fired was preceded by full minutes of high circles passing out of range. Coasting in out of the blue, wings cupped and legs dropping, it was a sight for which we were thankful every time.