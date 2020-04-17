In the still, black evening of a Mississippi summer’s day, two old men and a boy drove a two-lane highway through the night. They were wedged three-wide into the cab of a small pickup. A flat-bottomed fishing boat followed on a trailer behind. Through windows rolled down blew the relative cool of humid air freshly laundered by the sun.
The wind pulled a steady stream of menthol from the cab’s either side, as the two old men alternated cigarettes with such vigor the boy might as well have done so too. They burned Salem regulars, wore Brylcreem in their hair, carried slip cases for their glasses in their shirt pockets. They grew gardens and saved money, were kind to all dogs and some people, said “Yes, ma’am” to ladies of every age, didn’t cuss and didn’t have to.
Remarks in the truck cab going and coming back, remarks in the boat throughout the day for that matter, were generally few and quite familiar. Occasional laughs and observations, a favorite old story again retold, a chuckle about something immediate to hand, the recall of a treasured memory or two, those made up all the spoken conversation for any day. The rest of the time was a quiet I never found uncomfortable. It was a familiar passenger in a boat already full enough with three.
It’s strange, what we remember across time. As much as any special haul of fish or exciting moment of near-danger, as memorable as the wasp stings and hull leaks and tangled-up trolling motor hassles, there was a sense of belonging to something that was ours. We had a bond of adventure in its limited way. It wasn’t unique, anyone could have done it. It wasn’t profound, anyone with any kind of boat, a spool of line, a few hooks, a box of catalpa worms, half a pack of Salems and something to set them alight could have done the same. Still, it was ours, and exclusive to all the rest of the world, neverminding no one else wanted to go.
Like all in life, the times were limited, but I knew they were special and limited even at the time. Our adventures lasted only a few summers, as three lives converged for a while then continued each on their own, but I hope they remembered our quiet days fondly. They continue to be fond to me.