The Old Man tended his seedling tomatoes carefully. It was still February, but the year’s first crop was on the go in an
angle-topped box 10 feet by four, wrapped in milky plastic and topped with a swinging lid.
Outside, the world was cold and gray, drizzled with depressing rain beneath a leaden sky. A few trees held buds, grown so the next frost could have something to kill, but otherwise life was confined to crows and blackbirds shifting listlessly by, and squirrels whose damp gray fur said even they had had enough.
The small mattress of air inside the box, though, was tropical. Potting soil and nature’s damp fed verdant humidity a floodlight’s bulb kept warm. The little green plants were thriving. Still, it seemed like a lot of work for just a few more weeks’ tomatoes.
“Why not wait until April or so and just plant them in the ground?” I asked.
“Why not wait until Valentine’s Day to open your Christmas presents?” the Old Man said. “If I were a nomad and migrated from the tropics to the poles to keep in weather that suited me, I wouldn’t fool with this, I admit, but since your grandmother insists I be civilized, I figured I’d take advantage of the disadvantages that situation causes to be.”
He went about his work, separating the little wisps of green into separate pots. He’d started them in something that looked like an ice cube tray, though less substantial. Now he was putting them into larger cups of dirt whose sides would peel off easily when the last frost had finally gone.
“I can’t be somewhere comfortably warm all the time,” he said after a while, “but I can think about it. More than that, I can do something about it. We can have tomatoes in nearly every month of the year, and that’s enough warm weather for me.”
In this, at least, I knew what he meant. He didn’t need to say “homegrown tomatoes” because, for us, that was redundant. Store-bought tomatoes tasted the way ping pong balls would if they were solid. Tomatoes ripened by the sun and fed by roots that crept through earth dearer than most blood kin were the mascot of the joys of rural life. They spoke of sunshine and baseball and iced tea in the shade. They were fireflies for catching and June bugs for chasing and catalpa worms ready for catfish handy on the tree. They were campouts and Coleman stoves and coffee boiled black in a percolator’s rhythmic grind. They were hotdogs scorched in a pecan-wood fire and muscadines sweet on the vine. They were the very flavor of summer.
“Still, it doesn’t seem right, somehow,” I said, “gaming the system like this.”
“Well,” the Old Man said, “just pretend you’re in Australia. It’s always summertime somewhere.”