Most things in life can be learned by example, but it may take years and unforeseeable experience to determine what kind of example certain people have been.
Mr. Sammy was an old man of indeterminate age and origin. His years numbered somewhere north of 80 and south of 200, and he was something of a live-in caretaker on a friend’s family farm, an operation that included some cattle, a few horses, chickens, a pack of beagles and an assortment of other small odds and ends.
It was anyone’s guess whether Mr. Sammy was more of an odd or an end. He lived on fresh eggs and garden vegetables, kept an eye out for trespassers, took a bath every other year whether he needed it or not and maintained a running argument with anyone who crossed his path.
It was hard to say whether he was helping keep the property or the property was keeping him, as his prospects for room and board otherwise would’ve likely been grim, though you’d never have known it from his demeanor. No task arose for which Mr. Sammy did not claim full expertise and longstanding experience, no matter how far fetched the likelihood of that might have been. From car repair to construction to veterinary medicine, rare was the chore Mr. Sammy did not profess to know just how to do, and any negative outcomes were invariably laid to inferior materials or other factors beyond human control.
It would never have crossed our minds not to address him as “Mister” or answer him any way other than yes or no sir, but we never quite took him seriously, in part thanks to the fact we were in our late teens and, therefore, knew everything there was ever to be known about the world, and in balance because our own safety and well-being were at stake.
When Mr. Sammy was behind the wheel of either truck or tractor despite not being able to see much beyond the vehicle’s front bumper, or on his way to kill a nest of wasps with a can of starter fluid in one hand and a lit cigarette in the other, it behooved any bystander to stand by with his wits at the ready. Still, he had worked hard throughout a long life and survived decades deep into an advanced old age, an accomplishment less impressive to me then than now. No one gets that old by being a fool.
He was a cantankerous but good-natured old coot who modified his own history as it pleased him. If he was not one of a kind, his kind was, at least, all too rare.
I think of Mr. Sammy now because, without a doubt, he’d have known just what to do about the coronavirus going around, because he’d claim to have had it twice back when he was a mechanic in Chicago in 1962. It would not have been possible to convince him otherwise. Science and history needn’t even apply and, at some point, maybe that’s a good thing.
Once you’ve applied all the science and taken every precaution you can for your body, you need something to do with your mind, and that’s where an indomitable spirit like Mr. Sammy’s can come in handy. I think there are reasons pioneer children were told tales like those of Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox that go beyond mere entertainment. Measures to shelter your body amid hardship are clear and straight forward. Measures to shelter your mind, though, may take a little more doing. There’s something valuable to letting a little bit of our selves believe in the ultimate superiority of the human spirit and the opportunity to overcome anything the world might throw our way.
While we’re making up our own history, it never hurts to trust in our own imagination.