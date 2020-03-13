I could hear howling, long distance complaints coming out of the phone even as I walked through the door. The Old Man, who’d worked all his life in machine shops and had not heard thunder since 1972, was holding the heavy black receiver a foot from his ear while the caller at the other end ranted on. I put my school books down on the kitchen table and listened.
That he was receiving such a verbal hiding was something of a surprise, since I couldn’t imagine the Old Man having done anything to warrant that kind of treatment, and I was equal parts furious and afraid until he caught my eye with a grin. Assured, I took a deep breath and listened.
The Old Man had long since retired from a stressful life as a certified electrician, heavy steel construction supervisor and dairy farmer and now staved off boredom by raising 20 acres of garden, catfishing four days a week and custom building ornamental iron railing in between. I quickly gathered the complainant was one of his ironwork customers. I could also tell the man’s miseries were of his own making, because he’d promised someone important the Old Man’s work would be done in time for a backyard wedding and had also, at the same time, changed what he wanted the Old Man to build midway through the job. His consternation seemed to stem from the fact the Old Man wasn’t taking the matter seriously enough to suit him.
After a while, the Old Man laid the receiver down on the table next to the phone and walked into the kitchen to fix a glass of tea. As he clinked ice into the glass, I could hear his deranged customer continuing to build steam through the old phone’s tinny twang.
“His poor planning doesn’t make for my emergency,” the Old Man said, lifting the pitcher to pour.
“What will he do if his fence isn’t done on time?” I asked. “Do you need me to go with you tomorrow and help get it done?”
“His fence would have been done in plenty time if he hadn’t changed the job after it was almost through,” the Old Man said. “What he’ll do now is entirely up to him. He can learn to weld and build it himself if he likes.”
“He sounded like he wanted to fire you and sue you and all kinds of things,” I said.
“One good thing about getting old is, I don’t care if he does,” he said, taking a long sip. “This man has made a lot of money doing the thing he’s good at, and he’s let that give him the notion he’s the king of the world. He might be the king of his world, but he’s not the king of mine.”
Across the room, the caller’s screechings were climbing toward a pitch understood only by bats and certain small dogs.
“Don’t assume education makes you a genius, or monetary success proves you’ve mastered every facet of life,” the Old Man said, warming to his subject. “Most importantly, anytime you find yourself turning the other cheek, make a point to remind yourself you’re doing so. How people treat you says very little about you and a lot about them, but if you let people treat you badly consistently and for too long, you’ll start thinking they’re right. If you always let other people abuse you, you’ll start to let that treatment inform your own opinion of yourself.
“That’s a slippery slope to be on, and you can slide all the way to the bottom of it without ever realizing you’ve moved.”
He walked over to the phone, lifted the receiver, politely said, “Thank you then,” and settled it into the cradle, ending the call mid-yelp.
“Never forget,” he said, “ultimately, you are in charge of you, so it’s up to you how much abuse you let yourself take.”
“Who was that anyway?” I asked.
“You know,” he said with a grin, “he never did say.”