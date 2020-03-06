Clouds washed over the world at ground level, teasing in wisps through bare trees, filtering through any pear trying to bloom, through tangles of honeysuckle daring to green. Drops upon boat rails, on gear, on us settled as placed, condensing from clouds above and all around. They needn’t have fallen far. We listened to the rain patter on water and metal and wood. The fish didn’t mind, so neither did we.
The core of my cadre of Old Men and I had set out celebrate my spring furlough from formal education by seeing what the local crappie were up to, and we’d quickly hit the mother lode. In the Fulton lock of the newly-opened Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway, we’d checked the first flooded honeysuckle tangle we’d come to for crappie, and never found the need to leave.
We caught fish as quickly as baited hooks could be lowered into the snarl, as quickly as the occasionally broken off rig could be replaced. We caught crappie as quickly as minnows could be dipped and baited, as quickly as big, heavy slabs of silver-scaled succulence could be unhooked and placed into coolers, as quickly as jig poles could be maneuvered, lowered, bent and retrieved.
We caught fish while the bright sun shone and a cold wind blew, we caught fish while a wave-whipping squall passed over and around us, and we caught fish now, as a March drizzle tried and failed to wash the smiles from the faces of two Old Men and a Boy.
In the course of life’s events, no small amount of discomfort is required, but only rarely is it ever rewarded as handsomely as it paid us back that week. We fished from sunrise to sunset, dressed fish until midnight, slept a few fitful hours and arose in the still-dark chill to do it again.
The decades that have passed between have taken the Old Men with them. They’ve taken many of my illusions away, erased much I once believed to be so. Still, each year come March, when the days begin to lengthen and the crappie head shallow to spawn, they bring me back to a place in time that will live in my mind as long as water runs free. They take me to a week in a boat with two happy Old Men, who’d found, in life, a happy place to be, and who’d then taken time to show it to me.