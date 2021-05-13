Most adventures draw us in with the joy of doing them, but backpacking adventures’ joy comes through the memory of having done them. Misery is a staple food on any serious camping trip. In the world of big time backpacking, it’s often the only dish. Any camping trip’s memories are preserved in the salt of its difficulties, and a backpack camper totes his own salt along in ample supply.
Some elements of self-guided adventures are best appreciated in retrospect. Some, in fact, can only be appreciated that way, and backpacking is perhaps first among those. A good backpacking trip offers just enough joy in the moment to help keep us from quitting, yielding wonder and woe in equal measure.
That’s not to say quitting is generally an option. Quitting a backpacking hike halfway through is like quitting a skydiving trip halfway to the ground. Usually, there’s nowhere to quit to. There’s only forward and ahead until it’s done, at which point it
becomes a treasure whose glow will warm us all the rest of our years.
The world of the backpack traveler turns at its own pace. Seeking the harmony that lies somewhere far along a narrow path of tread-worn earth and stone, we’d set out afoot in New Mexico’s Sangre de Cristo Range some several days gone. After a long, grinding day spent turning my spine into a creation destined to put my physical therapist’s kids through school, our merry band of tireless teenagers on spring break and middle aged men in denial had arrived in considerable pain and gathering darkness at the campsite picked to welcome us on our fifth night afield. We had found the right place after all.
The wind was building, the temperature falling as night covered my little patch of flat but un-
level ground. It lay at an angle complementary to plumb that paired nicely with how far out of true my spine had bent, so the fit was satisfactory after all. In fact, the whole trip had come to fit well. As discipline goes, the backpacking hike was just the right reminder that nature won’t be bent to our preferred pace. Rather, we profit most from hearing its rhythms as best we can, and from pacing them to the drum in our own mind. I had done that, though only after the drum in my back had dealt a sound beating of its own.