The Boy stood at the foot of the hill, looking up toward an invisible peak he knew lay somewhere high and far away. Before him ran a trail that curved and bent, tracing the first leg of a climb that wandered away out of sight. He took the deepest breath thin air would allow and began.
Behind him and on either side, hills that combined into mountains looked down. In this dry world, there was no haze to hint at the greatness of distance. With perspective gone, their far reaches seemed impossibly close. Tiny specks turned into elk and deer at the lifting of binoculars. In the broad expanse, they drifted in a sea awash with shades of brown.
On foot, the Boy’s world had shrunk to a pinpoint of exertion. He’d learned not to think of a climb on the whole, not to think at all when he could help it. The hill’s natural slope hid how far he had to go as it swallowed how far he had come. Mastering a mountain hike, he’d learned, lay mainly in knowing what not to do. Don’t dwell on the difficulty, don’t count the moments wanting it to be over, don’t dwindle into tiny, mincing steps, don’t stop more often than simple endurance would demand. He moved when the feet ahead of him moved, stopped when they stopped, knelt when the man ahead stopped to kneel.
At each blessed break, he turned in place and let his eyes sweep across the wonders all around. He knew it was a blessing to be there. The effort was everything he could give. The reward was more than he’d ever hoped to receive. The familiar dual emotion returned. He wanted to quit right that moment, and he also wanted to continue what he was doing forever. Reality, as usual, would be found somewhere in between.
In single challenges and answering pairs, bull elk bugles drifted down from saddles that ran across the sky connecting peaks. The sounds were piercing and high, designed to carry for miles. They came from dark timber that covered the mountains’ steepest slopes. They bounced across bare rock faces. They woke Stone Age remnants of soul men no longer knew they had.