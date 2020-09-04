Sporting goods stores sell shotgun shells in half-case flats for a reason, The Boy thought, as he peeled into the top of another box and dumped its contents into the pouch that hung from his belt.
The brand of the shells he was using was also the name of a random direction on the compass, a point appropriate to match the quality of the shooting exhibition The Boy was putting on. Across the field and down the way he saw his dad shake his head and listened to the Old Man laugh.
He had been plied with countless stories of how his father had learned to shoot, watching over each shell with a miserly grip, firing a few rounds at a time before riding his bicycle to the store to buy a handful more. Against that background, his free-firing technique seemed a shame. But, he thought, as he had earned the money for them himself and had looked forward to the day since the sun had set on the previous opener a year before, he figured he’d shoot as often as he felt the need.
He took a moment to study the shells themselves: Orange plastic, with the shortest sidewall of brass he’d ever seen. Shells loaded heavily for ducks had a tall sidewall and were universally known as “high brass.” Lighter loads, intended for doves and quail, had a shorter sidewall and were called “low brass.”
These he held in his hand were as close as science could get to “no brass.”
As the sun climbed higher and the morning’s flights happened with longer pauses in between, he scratched down the last dove he needed to fill a limit, the first such he’d ever achieved on his own. He knew the Old Men, baseball fans that they were, would ask what his batting average had been. Looking at the ankle-deep pond of orange empties at his feet, he knew the number would not be worth calculating. Still, he was proud of the accomplishment, and he knew his elders were too.
He counted his birds three times through, making certain not to stop one short by accident. Then he unloaded, from the breech this time rather than the muzzle, put the three live rounds back into an empty box along with the sad few that had survived the morning in his shell pouch.
He locked the gun’s breech open and laid it atop a few flattened soybean plants, put the last box or two from his half-case flat into his bucket, then began raking empties into the larger, brown pasteboard container that had once held 250 shells.
The misses didn’t matter. If you weren’t going to shoot a perfect round, he figured, why fret over how far off that mark you finished? The sun was warm, but the glow he felt inside was warmer. A limit’s a limit, after all.