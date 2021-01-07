The Old Man’s steps led him into the pasture behind the barn and the Boy followed, watched by the Old Man as he closed the gate after the two of them.
The Boy had long known the adage that said to leave gates as you found them, open gates open, closed gates closed. The reason for the latter was obvious, the former, not as much so until he’d helped a neighbor move cattle. They drove a small herd of cows from one pasture through another to a third on a hot summer afternoon. The cows hadn’t wanted to move, had stood in a pond looking sullen in fact. He’d had to go fetch two bales of hay to scatter to tempt them out of the water then, once they were on dry ground, had to nudge and cajole the lead cow along until the whole group finally strung out behind her. As they passed the halfway point, the cattle had finally begun to cooperate, more out of simple coincidence than good will he was sure, and they trailed through the last gate, which stood open, under their own momentum.
“Good thing no one, a boy going to fish in the pond over the hill, for instance, came along and closed that gate before we got to it,” the neighbor observed, catching the Boy’s eye as he said it for his benefit. The Boy had wondered about that one, but had not asked.
“A man who keeps cattle has more than enough built-in miseries to go around,” the neighbor had continued. “He doesn’t need anyone walking by to help multiply them. If that gate had been shut when we got over here, the cattle would have stopped, might have scattered, certainly would have balked at getting moving again.”
The Boy remembered that, also.
They walked around the levee of one pond, then along another that separated two. They walked into a flat grown tall in broom grass, then followed an old fence that marked the property’s western side.
“When I start feeling overwhelmed by life, I like to come out and walk through the barn and around the pastures,” the Old Man said.
“I didn’t know you ever worried about anything,” the Boy said. “I’d figured that was Grandmother’s job.”
The Old Man laughed.
“Well, she does enough of it for all of us, but it’s normal for worry to set in sometimes,” he said. “The best cure is to go fishing, but we don’t always have time to fish. Just being outside where it’s quiet, in the open air where you can walk away from all the interruptions is good. Getting away from everyone else, and from the noise inside in your own head, that can take care of it.”
The Boy filed this away for use later.
“When I don’t have time to fish,” the Boy said, “I usually distract myself by thinking about fishing trips we can go on later.”
“Looking ahead has its benefits but, when you’re feeling overwhelmed, focus on keeping your mind in the moment,” the Old Man said. “Get a better view of where you’re standing, of where you actually are, and take a few deep breaths. Life happens while it’s happening. You’ll drive yourself crazy trying to satisfy every problem your mind can think up. You can’t win a race running around a loop of never-ending what-ifs.
“If what you’re worrying about is something you can fix, fix it. If it’s not, put it down and walk away for a while. You’ll be surprised how much smaller it looks when you get back.”