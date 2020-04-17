The size of any adventure is relative to the scope of the adventurer’s opportunity for experience. With state parks closed, school out for what shapes up to be history’s longest summer and the end of COVID-19 quarantine nowhere in sight, the appeal of solo or family backyard camping is on the rise.
With a forecast of ideal Southern camping weather ahead, a good short trip to our own back yard, back pasture, woodlot or other handy, walkable destination can be a nice diversion and learning adventure for kids of all ages.
Key elements of any campout include shelter, sleeping accommodations, an open fire, something to eat and a mosquito plan. These are all as necessary in the back yard as they are in the back of beyond, but their proximity to civilization opens a world of handy, clever possibilities you’d never attempt an overnight hike from home.
Since home or other available shelter will be near, temperatures optimal and no rain in the forecast, a tent becomes more a matter of aesthetics than an essential. Campers can count on a likely coating of dew – so, if the decision is made to forego a tent, sleeping accommodations should be created with a light sprinkling in mind.
A tarp suspended above the sleeping area with four corners tied to trees or other solid anchors works well. Alternately, a shelter half can be handy. Create a shelter half by attaching a rope or pole roughly four feet above the ground between two trees several feet apart, then draping a tarp or a network of branches at an angle off of one side, leaving one side completely open and the other covered by a roof that angles 60 degrees or so to the ground.
The location and angle of the shelter half should be selected so as to face the roofed side toward the prevailing wind, if any. Either of these shelter methods work perfectly fine and may be more welcome in a back yard’s tight confines. Their assembly also represents survival skills good for any youngster to know. Building the accommodations is a big part of the adventure itself, so make sure the youngsters who’ll be using them are elemental to their construction.
Overnight lows in the coming days should reach the lower 50s, an ideal range for a waterproof ground tarp or ground sheet topped with a medium-weight sleeping bag, or simply a doubled quilt that wraps each camper burrito-style. If a folding cot is available, that’s always a good option. If a cot and a shelter half are planned in combination, make sure the latter is built tall enough to accommodate the former.
Thinking creatively with home in such close proximity, a waterproof ground sheet can also be topped with an actual twin or full mattress, carried outside and laid down just for the night. A set of the household’s oldest sheets and a comfortable quilt can set up an outdoor sleeping experience that brings comfort and adventure together in a rare meeting.
Whatever the bedding eventually turns out to be, don’t skimp on the pillow. There are a number of camping hacks and packable pillow options out there, but none hold a patch to the real thing. Besides mosquito elimination, there may be no single small extravagance more appreciated by campers of every stripe than a real pillow.
Light my fire
The most important difference between recreational camping and simply sheltering in place outdoors is an open fire. Mississippi’s burn ban has been lifted but, in a backyard scenario, a contained fire may still be preferable to any other. A man-made fire pit is great but, if this is not available, a charcoal grill with the top grate removed can be just as good or better. A family grill designed to burn charcoal briquettes can burn split wood, sticks and small limbs just fine.
Additionally, once this campfire teepee burns and crumbles to coals, the top grate can be returned and the evening meal cooked for a very handy double purpose. Further, if necessary or desirable, the grill’s lid can simply be clapped on and the vents closed to have the fire extinguished and cold in record time.
Last but not least, every campout needs a mosquito abatement plan. Cooler overnight temperatures won’t necessarily depress mosquito activity. Alaska has both the coolest average temperatures and the most virulent mosquito activity of any state. There are a number of repellent sprays available, but nothing beats the ease and effectiveness of the Thermacell mosquito repelling products.
The Thermacell products use a tiny bottle of butane to burn an internal flame that heats up a replaceable pad to give off mosquito-repelling vapors. The pads, which last a few hours each, are treated with a synthetic version of the chemicals found naturally in chrysanthemum plants.
The concept, admittedly, sounds suspect, but the products have been proven tremendously effective for years, and they let the users avoid slathering potentially irritating repellents on their skin.
Once lit, a Thermacell takes roughly 15 minutes to warm up and create a puddle of invisible vapor extending several feet in every direction over and around itself. A single butane refill and a couple pads should be plenty to last throughout the night.