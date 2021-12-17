The tone and tactics for chasing small-impoundment largemouth in winter are unique to the season, but add interest to the game just the same. For many, it’s an opportunity to sample new fishing flavors from a familiar menu, all with an enjoyable flair.
Neighborhood lakes and other small impoundments that do not receive water from continuously-running tributaries are among the first to cool off when fall’s days begin to grow short. Likewise, they’re most dramatically affected by passing winter warm fronts and by the freshets of rain and warming runoff that do come along.
This means bass in these waters will be among the area’s first to take to the bottom, the first to grow generally sluggish, and the most swiftly to react in key lake areas when any weather event happens by.
For pond fishermen, winter is a time to let answers come easily. Rather than carrying every plug and lure that might draw a strike, it’s time to simplify and slow down. Ideal equipment includes a 7-foot medium-heavy baitcasting setup, 8- or 10-pound test fluorocarbon line and a handful of the simplest lures with the flexibility to be fished generally. Senkos to work high in the shallows, jigs to bump along the bottom everywhere else may be all you need. In any case, pick out the handful of low-action, low-impact, slow-rolling lures you like best and ease along.
Winter is also a time for sleeping in, for adopting the style of approach favored by fly-fishing trout devotees in the Western states. Sluggish or not, bass don’t hibernate and so must feed to some extent all year long. They’re sluggish, not petrified after all. When the days are short, no matter how cold, they’ll be active during the warmest parts of the day, which span the hours from midmorning to mid afternoon. It’s not necessary to get up yesterday when the crack of 10:30 a.m. will be more productive.
Beyond targeting hours in the middle of the day, other wintertime small-water largemouth success depends strongly on timing as well. A long spell of overcast days broken suddenly by clear skies will find pond bass reacting in the sections of water most affected by the sudden warmth and light. Any west-facing levees, any broad, shallow flats, any areas, in short, most adept to picking up and being warmed quickly by the sun will draw baitfish, which will draw largemouth, and should be targeted with tactics geared to mimic the corresponding semi-slow behavior of the fodder to be found.
Warm runnings
Similarly, Northeast Mississippi winters are generally long cool spells punctuated by occasional passing warm fronts. Each of these is usually accompanied by rain, the runoff from which will generally be warmer than the water in the ponds and lakes it hits. Accordingly, during and immediately after a warm front rain is an ideal time to fish lakes and ponds, targeting the areas where water is running in. It need not be as significant as a creek mouth. Any slough or hillside draining into a pond, any culvert dumping water into a lake will energize and draw baitfish to the flow, and relatively-active bass will definitely follow.
Structured settlements
As they’ll be hugging the bottom generally, any significant structure that spans more than one general water level should receive major attention. Fallen trees, incoming or crossing ditch banks, dock pilings and water-level-control structures will likely all hold bass because of the assistance they provide bass in hemming up baitfish. Bass will hang out around these through all weathers all winter long.