There’s never been a true outdoors shopper who didn’t appreciate work done in great haste at the last minute. When it comes to gift buying, not to mention gift appreciating, that’s especially true. Just because it’s the last gift bought doesn’t mean it won’t be the first gift appreciated. Small items are often the handiest. For those headed out today with a hunting or fishing friend in mind, this list can help work wonders.
Small odds and ends designed to help hunters and shooters do what they do are always welcome. They’re each inevitably born of inspiration that came from having done without. Anyone who’ll be spending time this season hunting deer from a shooting house will appreciate anything that makes a hunt’s critical moments move more smoothly.
A window shooting rest should be flexible enough to be quiet but firm enough to deliver the support a shooter needs. The best of these are sturdily made from heavy canvas and filled with sand and lead shot. Draped over the lower sill of a shooting house window, they provide a point of calm in the storm.
From warm to red hot
Warmth in a compact package is an absolute game changer for comfort and continuity in the outdoors. Heaters for the deer stand and the duck blind have been around for decades, but recent advances have made them more lightweight, reliable and affordable. Burning propane stored in separate, safe bottles, these heaters make a world of difference on a cold morning in the woods or on the water. They’re fueled using the 16-ounce bottles of propane that have become standard in the camping world and have therefore grown available cheaply and everywhere.
The heaters include a push-button-style electric start, a comfortable handle for carrying hot or cold, and are surprisingly wind-resistant when used in open-air environments.
Long sits in cold shooting houses are made much more comfortable when hunters add a few creature comforts of their own. Flannel blankets that are plenty warm but easily packable are just right for wrapping up against the wind.
Just hanging around
Now based in Asheville, N.C., Eagles Nest Outfitters has been making and selling hang-anywhere, go-anywhere hammocks since their genesis as a family startup in 1999. The light-weight, extremely-packable hammocks are available in several varieties, are typically rated to hold up to 400 pounds and make an ideal alternative to tents for camping in pleasant weather. The hammocks are priced in the $60 to $90 range.
Of a feather
Gear from Drake Waterfowl Systems, a company based in Olive Branch, has become ubiquitous in the waterfowl community and made significant inroads with practitioners of the outdoor lifestyle at large. Their clothing, both in camouflage and solid colors, is well-recognized for quality and, no matter what its intended application, would definitely be a welcome sight.
Cutting edges
The original Outdoor Edge SwingBlade is a sheath knife that offers both a skinning blade and a gutting hook. The two edges are at opposite ends of one piece of steel. The end not in use locks inside the knife’s handle and, when needed, is unlocked with the push of a button and rotated into place. The company now offers the same set of tools in a traditional folding pocket knife format. The former sells for about $60, the latter for around $90.
One of the best tools on the market and continually proven effective at its job is the Bubba Blade line of filet knives. Bubba Blade knives all feature a unique gripping system that make them easier and safer to use. They feature flexible blades made of excellent steel that holds an edge like nothing else, and they come in a wide variety of sizes.
While the 12-inch standard filet knife has made itself known throughout the fish-cleaning world, the company’s offerings have begun to extend to more high-volume production tools like their new electric filet knife, available in either lithium-ion rechargeable or AC-powered models.
Keep up with it all
For pursuits that require a number of smaller parts and pieces in the field, such as waterfowl hunting or any outdoor adventure involving kids, blind bags from Banded are a great item. Invented years ago for hauling boxed and loose shotgun shells, calls, spare chokes and assorted other small gear from the truck to the duck blind and back, these all-terrain accessory bags have come a long way, and the latest offerings from Banded are an ideal fit for price and function.
Blind bags are essentially water-resistant, mud-tolerant tote bags built with heavy duty use in mind. Their makers expect them to get wet and muddy while heavily loaded, and they’re built to perform best when they do.
The gift of safety
For anyone hunting from an elevated platform, a handy safety harness has always been a must-have rather than an afterthought, but manufacturers of these harnesses continue to improve their gear for both fit and function. Offerings from companies like Hunter Safety System include features that make the harnesses easier to use and more effective in their moments of truth.
Today, hunters have the option to use garments that are made with the harness gear integrated. A wide selection of vests and pants that come with the straps sewn in place eliminate the primary objection to the gear’s use: that of sorting out a tangle of straps before every climb.
Furthermore, companies like Hunter Safety System offer a static line that is attached above the stand and anchored at the bottom of the tree prior to a stand’s use. A hunter wearing an appropriate harness or harness garment clips his life line into the static line system and is thereby secured before his feet ever leave the ground.
For any hunter, hiker, camper or other enthusiast whose pursuits involve a good bit of walking a backpack with a hydration bladder can be a real game changer. CamelBak is the best-known brand in this space and their gear is outstanding, but there are a number of similar providers as well.
This is not a backpack with a hard water bottle that tucks into a pocket, this is a backpack with a 2-liter bladder inside, with an attached hose that runs out the top of the pack then through loops along one strap, then culminates in a straw-type fitting for direct drinking. It’s a great way to make sure the user has water close at hand. Whether they’re sitting in a treestand or hiking through the woods, this is something that’ll keep them well watered since they can have a sip whenever they want it along the way.
Water near to hand
Because it fits into their pack, it doesn’t create empty bottles to crackle and drop. The user doesn’t have to stop and dig in their pack to get their water out or put it back in, so the handiness of it keeps them from ever getting thirsty and miserable.
Bugging off
When it comes to bug-repelling, the Thermacell is better than any sort of spray-on, wipe-on, rub-on repellent ever invented. Anyone who hunts, fishes or does much of anything outdoors, especially in the spring and fall, would love a Thermacell, or love another one, or a box of refills or all three. The Thermacell uses a little bottle of butane and a tiny ember of flame to heat a pad treated with mosquito repellent. The pads last a few hours, the bottles of fuel last several dozen hours and the device itself lasts until it’s lost it or backed over it with the truck. The whole thing is a self-contained unit that can be carried around or strap into a holster, even when it’s running, and it really does work.
Sock it to them
For those covering significant ground in their quests, real hiking socks make a world of difference. Not the $6-per-gross athletic tube socks, real hiking socks are designed for real hiking and are a game-changer on any hunt or other excursion that involves plenty of steps. Built to keep feet cool, dry and blister-free, real hiking socks are a treat and well worth an investment.
