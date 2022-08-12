As a child, Matt Laubhan loved exploring the outdoors, learning about the elements that proved most interesting. Scouting was his vehicle of discovery. It took him along a path that led to a thriving career as a meteorologist, now with WTVA in Tupelo. It was an experience he wants to make sure all boys and girls get to enjoy. That’s why he’s serving as spokesman for this year’s School Night for Scouting.
“From August through October, we’ll be going to all of the 22 schools in the counties we serve,” said Rick Wise, assistant scout executive for the Yocona Area Council. The district covers much of Northeast Mississippi. “Kids can join any time, but this is our main yearly recruitment push.”
These visits will be scheduled school by school over the course of the upcoming weeks. During these visits, representatives of Scouting will talk to students about what the programs have to offer, then parents will have the opportunity to enroll their youngsters.
Laubhan’s visibility and social media reach, coupled with his experience in Scouting, make him a natural choice for the role.
Laubhan is an Eagle Scout and his children, a boy of 6 and a girl of 8, will both soon be of an age to join. His daughter, especially, already demonstrates an interest in archery, camping and the outdoors.
“She isn’t what you would have thought of 20 years ago as a traditional Scout,” Laubhan said, “but in the coming 20 years she could become so. Becoming an Eagle Scout is no longer exclusively a male gender achievement. I know what Scouting does and I hope my daughter will want to be part of it.”
A lasting tradition
Laubhan grew up in Russell, Kansas, a town of 4,400 in the central part of the state.
“This was pre-internet,” Laubhan said. “We were in the middle of nowhere, but there was lots of opportunity to have fun outdoors. Scouting helped focus that.
“I was always interested in the weather, partially because I was scared.”
In the way Scouts here routinely go to Camp Yocona in the summer, Laubhan made yearly trips to Camp Hanson.
“Mom called it Camp Tornado because we always had bad weather,” he said. “It seemed like at least once every year we’d have to run up the hill and sleep in the basement of the dining hall.”
Along with teaching him about the forces of nature, Laubhan credits Scouting with guiding him into life skills he wouldn’t have acquired anywhere else at that age.
“Scouting teaches you teamwork, and you can learn that through sports, though beyond a certain age, most of us don’t play field sports anymore,” he said. “Scouting develops your talents and teaches a lot of skills you’ll use later in life. Not only the teamwork you’d learn from sports, but interactive skills, responsibility and more. There are very relevant qualities that can shape a person for the better from Scouting.”
A great opportunity
He wants to remind people the products of Scouting grow up to do things not often recognized.
“There are Eagle Scouts all around you,” he said.
Laubhan got his start in Scouting thanks to a school recruiting opportunity much like local students will soon receive.
“Through Scouting I met a whole group of people I’d not necessarily have gotten to meet otherwise, but they became very good, consistent friends through the years,” he said. “We started off going to meetings and learning about knots, not through memorizing but by doing. The avenues of exploration open soon and quickly from there, though. We learned about personal finance and civic responsibility. Every Scout will be elected to something as part of Scouting, whether as patrol leader or another office.”
Scouting is adult-supervised but Scout-led.
“There are many offices, all indispensable to the operation of a troop,” Laubhan said. “You learn what you can do, what you can’t do and what to do when you realize you’re in over your head. You learn how to navigate that responsibility through practice and experience. Scouting creates leaders by honing natural talents and bridging the gaps between with practical experience. It creates a confidence and responsibility that couldn’t really come from anywhere else.”
Representatives of Scouting will be visiting area schools through the coming weeks. To learn more about getting involved in local Scouting now, visit www.yocona.org or call 662-842-2871.
