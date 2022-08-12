Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

As a child, Matt Laubhan loved exploring the outdoors, learning about the elements that proved most interesting. Scouting was his vehicle of discovery. It took him along a path that led to a thriving career as a meteorologist, now with WTVA in Tupelo. It was an experience he wants to make sure all boys and girls get to enjoy. That’s why he’s serving as spokesman for this year’s School Night for Scouting.

Newsletters

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus