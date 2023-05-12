The Boy plowed his way through instructions for the cooking merit badge, one of the few he lacked in his quest for Eagle.
“You keep saying Eagle Scout looks good on a resume,” the Boy said, “but if I’m not working in a restaurant, why would they want to know if I could cook?”
“Think about what all you’ll have done to get to Eagle,” the Old Man said. “It’s not about knowing how to set up tents and tie knots, although those skills can be handy. It’s about having learned how to do some challenging things, then having led other folks while they’re trying to do the same.
“By the time you’re an Eagle Scout, you’ll have led groups of Scouts of widely-varying abilities, skill levels and degrees of motivation. You’ll have had them work together, more or less, side by side to get things done they couldn’t have done alone.
“You’ll have already practiced leadership on folks who are only about half willing to do what you’re getting them to do, and you’ll have led as much by common
consent as by authority.
“You’ll also know basic safety, first aid and life-saving skills. Mainly though, you’ll have had to demonstrate proficiency at some things you didn’t know how to do when you got there, then you’ll have helped teach other boys how to do those things too.
“That’s pretty much the definition of what anyone would be looking for in someone to hire. If you can learn how to do stuff, teach others how to do it and keep the drama and squabbling down to a dull roar all at the same time, you’re hired.”
The Boy cracked eggs into a bowl while he thought about that. He thought about the groups of kids he’d coached.
“I couldn’t just show them how to do things,” he said, “I had to make them want to do it first. That was the hardest part. In fact, it was harder to get them to do the work than it would have been to just do it myself.”
“That,” the Old Man said, “is pretty much the key lesson in life.”