Though regular schoolhouse doors are closed, nature’s learning center remains wide open, and there’s never been a better chance to pick and choose new material than now.
With the world waking up from a long winter’s nap, this is a good time to dig into the cornucopia of knowledge available all around on any short stroll outdoors. From animal tracks to blooming plants to small bits of lore like knots, woodcraft, compass reading and more, the world is wide open. A good resource is The Boy Scout Handbook, which is available in PDF format for free at scouting.org.
Small animals are drawn to the soft earth around every puddle in the same way small children are, and the tracks that can be found there tell the story of what goes on in the nocturnal hours. Raccoons and foxes, coyotes and other small mammals come and go throughout the night, making their rounds by the light of the stars and moon.
Birds use the puddles during the day, and tracks from turkeys and songbirds leave traces of visitors that arrive by air. Identifying tracks is a good way to connect young minds to a fuller breadth of nature.
Excellent knot-tying demonstration apps are available for free on smartphones and online. While on these walks, bring along a few pieces of rope and have your young students practice their knots. A good knot should be easy to tie, it should remain tied while doing its job, and it should be easy to untie. Have youngsters learn and tie knots one creation at a time, then practice them. Even the most complex arrangements make sense once they’ve been executed a few times, and they’re easily understood when taught in the context in which they’ll be used. In a world generally filled with handy ratchet straps and bungee cords, the tying of knots is an art that tends to fall by the wayside, but it’s one of the most useful things young hands can learn to do. Learning them not only builds confidence and self-reliance, it opens a world of imagination in minds young and old.
Tie one on
Any bit of rope two or three feet long can be adopted as a practice tool. It should be long enough to be easily tie-able but no so long as to be cumbersome to work with both ends. If you’re cutting a piece of rope for the task, be sure to dress the ends so they don’t come unraveled. If the rope is a natural material, just tie a small overhand knot in each end and trim the remaining frazzle with scissors. If the rope is plastic, dressing the ends is even easier. Trim the frazzle short, then melt them with a match or lighter. The remaining blob will cool and harden quickly and will prevent the rope from coming apart. Thicker rope is preferable to thinner rope for practice and demonstration purposes, but the knots being practiced remain the same in either case.
Compass-reading is another skill that can be taught and practiced during these walks without having to become a sit-down lesson in itself. If you don’t have a high-quality magnetic compass handy, all smartphones come with a compass app, and more are available free to download. These are preferable to a cheap or flimsy toy compass. Magnetic compasses can be corrupted by outside interference, and toy compasses tend to have needles that don’t float freely or stick easily, counterproductive factors in lessons that should be natural and easy.
Let your youngster hold the compass or phone and see how the needle turns to point north. Have them check it from time to time as the walk unfolds and they’ll come to see the rich value of having the answer to the “Which way?” question always near to hand.
Fire-building is a great exercise, and one sure to grab the attention of any curious mind. It’s also a safe lesson to undertake in current wet conditions. First, choose a site that won’t leave a mess or threaten any buildings or other property. If a fire pit or small patch of ground isn’t available, the inside of a cleaned-out grill is ideal, because it can be closed off and left to smother and cool once the lesson is done.
Have your youngster gather handfuls of small, dry twigs, dead sticks, fallen pine cones and twigs the diameter of their fingers and smaller, nothing bigger around than a pencil. Have them gather only materials that are already on the ground, avoiding breaking green sticks off of bushes or trees. Shelter your spot from the wind and locate the tinder you will use to give your fire its initial start.
Fire one up
Tinder can be anything that lights easily and burns quickly. Dry pine needles, dead grass and shavings whittled with a pocket knife from a dry stick of wood work well. Gather a good bit of this before you start, at least enough to fill a baseball cap. Once you set flame to tinder, you’ll want to have enough on hand to feed it quickly enough to keep the fire going until the smallest dry twigs can catch.
Have your youngster place a third of your tinder in a tight pile, stack enough of the next smallest twigs over it teepee-style and light the tinder from the bottom. Help them see that fire feeds and grows from the bottom up, not the top down, so it doesn’t pay to light it from the upper point like a birthday cake candle. As this is done, have small handfuls of more tinder ready to feed in, and keep the twigs in place above it, giving the flames room to breathe. Piling everything together in a tight mass doesn’t work nearly as well as stacking pieces teepee-style, because a tight mass won’t let the flames pull air into the process to help things accelerate.
When the smallest twigs have caught, prop larger sticks above this to allow the flames to grow and feed. Once the smallest twigs have burned down into glowing coals, the bed of your fire is built and there’ll be much more leeway for feeding bigger pieces into the fire.
Outdoor explorations are the sort of learning experience that can keep a child’s attention through their multifaceted nature. Before one item grows boring, three more are sure to present themselves. Tracks and travels, compasses and conversations grow from any simple walk around, and they can open the door to a wealth of knowledge that informs an entertains at the same time.
For this and much more, visit scouting.org and have a look around. There are plenty of opportunities available in the bandwidth of the outdoors.