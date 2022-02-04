Ripples danced across the surface of sweet tea that filled a heavy, green glass. The spoon in a bowl of green beans vibrated against the Corningware’s rim. The Old Man, fork in hand, turned in his seat to look out the window. Then he peered into the empty adjoining room. Finally he looked back at the table then under it, where my right foot and leg bounced on an independent mission of their own.
“Somewhere you need to be?” he asked.
“Oh,” the Boy said, getting still. “I didn’t know I was doing that.”
“You’ll run yourself crazy and never know you were gone,” he said. “We can fix that.”
An hour later, the two sat high on the eastern slope of a hardwood ridge. They looked down into a creek bottom that lay below, already half in shadow as the afternoon sun set behind them. The Boy rested with an open-sighted .22 across his lap. The Old Man had equipped himself with a supply of cigarettes sufficient to see him through until dark. Together they worked hard at being still.
The Boy had endured plenty lessons on the subject. He well knew what to do. The self discipline necessary to do it was where practice was really in need.
Being watchful and still at the same time required a good bit of concentration, and the Boy had developed a method for it. Moving nothing but his eyes, he kept up a scan of the treetops above and dry leaf beds below. He kept tabs on his fingers and his toes, making sure none moved without direct permission. The passive part of his mind he kept open and present. The active part he sent far, far away. He sent it to places he’d only dreamed about, and also to places he’d been. He sent it back to the best days he remembered, into moments he could still see and taste and feel.
The land before him could be a Mississippi creek bottom or a Rocky Mountain vale. It could be a savannah in equatorial Kenya or flat tundra at the top of the world. He’d been in person only to the first of these, but the things they had in common were sufficient to let his imagination fill the rest.
The combination of a still body and a peacefully wandering mind was comfortable, though the hassle of getting to it could be tough. Once there, it wasn’t hard to stay. Even when he left, much of the peace came along with him.
The Boy knew it was a skill he’d have been unlikely to develop if not for significant time spent hunting. That’s the sort of reward he thought about when folks mentioned the intangibles of the outdoors. What hunting put on the table was a welcome blessing, no doubt. What it put into the people who sat at the table, and could be still, had a value well beyond the everyday.