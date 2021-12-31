The boat sat mostly grounded, too far out on a mud flat to wade to dry ground, too far onto the mud to motor off. What’s more, the motor had gone dead again, a trick it had been pulling of late. The Boy struggled to figure it out while the Old Man made absolutely no move to help.
The Old Man didn’t remind the Boy he’d told him to steer away from the flat. He didn’t have to, as the Boy was reminding himself of this in his mind over and over and over as they sat, thoroughly stuck.
The two problems coinciding felt especially unfair. Starting the motor involved removing the hood, separating the air cleaner from the carburetor, injecting a tiny squirt of starting fluid, swiftly replacing all of the above and yanking the cord. The motor could be run with air cleaner and hood displaced of course, but doing so invited the sort of trouble guaranteed to compounded disaster in a significant way. Even the Boy could see that.
Once the motor was started, it had to run aggressively to keep from stalling. As an outboard motor, it could idle safety only if the lower unit was in the water since it was cooled by water its lower unit pumped from whatever the boat was floating in. This meant the boat had to be gotten off the mud flat and made ready to skedaddle before the housing was taken apart. At the moment, the going breeze and wave action were sure to push the boat back onto the flat before a start could be accomplished if it didn’t go the moment it got free.
The Old Man sat in the boat’s front seat very patiently. He seemed absorbed in the cigarettes he was smoking. Later in life, the Boy would come to realize how very rare a find this sort of patience was in supremely competent people. At the moment, it took an effort to keep it from infuriating him.
“How are you teaching me what to do if you won’t tell me what to do?” the Boy asked.
“I can’t anticipate everything that may ever come up,” the Old Man said, “so I’m teaching you how to think. You see the problems. Think through them to avoid working through them.”
The Boy forced himself to take a deep breath and wait a few seconds before thinking any more at all.
“Well,” the Boy said after a bit, “I can’t start the motor until it can sit down in the water. It can’t sit down in the water until we’re floating free of the mud. If it’s not running the moment we’re free of the mud, we’ll wash back up onto the flat and be stuck again.”
“Right so far,” the Old Man said.
The Boy looked around. They were in what remained of a growth of old hardwoods, flooded by lake water a generation before. A stand of buttonwillow marked the top of what once must have been a low ridge. Along the old ridge’s front, waves ran much lower, which told him the water there must be deeper than that of the flat.
“If we push off of this mud and tie to a rotten snag to work on the motor, the wind and the boat may make the snag break off and fall on top of us,” the Boy said. “Maybe I could push and paddle us over to the willows. Then we could tie off while we get the motor started. Then we could get out of here.”
“Before you move from this spot,” the Old Man said, “visualize the path you’ll take out of the willows and snags once you’re under power. That way, you won’t have to hesitate when you put the motor in gear.”
The Boy took this statement for affirmation he’d gotten it right.
“That’s the right answer, then?” he asked.
“We’ll see,” the Old Man said. “That’s the thing about life. Every situation is different. You have to teach yourself to make the effort to figure it out. If you’ll do that, you’ll usually find you can. That gives you confidence to explore and the caution to keep mostly out of trouble at the same time. The two have to go together if you’re going to see much of the world and last long enough to enjoy it.”
