Shooting facilities at Square1 Outdoors on the north side of Tupelo are growing thanks to a $22,265 matching grant from retailer MidwayUSA.
Founded eight years ago, Square1 Outdoors is located on Mt. Vernon Road north of West Barnes Crossing Road. It is a nonprofit organization built on the mission of introducing new enthusiasts to the outdoors and providing them a place to shoot.
With membership fees, donations and volunteer labor, they have constructed separate, dedicated facilities for archery, handgun, shotgun and rifle shooting.
Four handgun bays are separated by dirt berms. There is a 50-yard range primarily for rimfire separate from the 100- and 200-yard centerfire range. A five-stand shotgun facility overlooks a beautiful swath of countryside. All shooting facilities have permanent, covered decking for all-weather use.
While there is plenty of opportunity for adults to use the Square1 Outdoors facilities, the ultimate motivation is to share the shooting sports with youngsters.
MidwayUSA is a privately-held shooting, hunting, camping and gunsmithing retailer based in Columbia, Missouri. Owned by Larry and Brenda Potterfield, the business is very involved in philanthropy that supports youth and their involvement in the shooting sports.
Square1’s grant through MidwayUSA’s subsidiary Potterfield Group must be matched by the club, and that work is already well underway. Current and future projects include a trap range and restroom facilities.
“We’re making a dedicated effort to founding a new wave of shooters in North Mississippi,” David Ramseyer, with Square1 Outdoors, said. “It’s a labor of love, something we’re doing because we enjoy sharing with new people who’ve never tried it.”
Along with adult and family members who regularly use the facilities at the range, Square1 is the home practice field for a number of scholastic shotgun programs in the area. Teams from Guntown, Saltillo, Mooreville, Plantersville and Shannon practice there, as well as a club team formed for shooters whose schools don’t currently offer scholastic shotgun shooting opportunities.
“Coaches with the Mississippi Scholastic Shooting Program are doing a great job,” Ramseyer said. “Each team is self-supportive with the grants they’ve gotten. They keep up with their students and their inventory. My main thing is to keep them a place to shoot. That works for me.”
The founding of the range and of the nonprofit itself came about thanks to the need for such a place and the volunteers’ willingness to work for it.
Building a place
“Most of us who were involved in the start of Square1 Outdoors were already involved in Boy Scouts or 4H or some other aspect of youth shooting sports, and we had kids of our own, and friends we wanted to shoot with,” said Kevin Owens, with Square1 Outdoors. “Over time, we were running out of places to go, and we were interested in putting together some formal activities that kids could get involved with and learn more about different types of shooting, and there just wasn’t anywhere to do it.
“We all got together and decided to take a break from doing the activities and focus on building a place where we knew we could always be, always have time and always have the things we needed, and also be able to help other people prosper their programs by not having to duplicate resources and funding sources. Not everybody can have a set of rifles, not everybody can have a set of shotguns, but if there’s one set somewhere that everybody has access to, then everybody can shoot.
“We’re at the point now where, when people come along who want to do big events, we can take the burden off of them as far as providing the shooting sports and let them focus with their funds on things to promote their programs and build their membership.”
Annual adult members of Square1 pay $20 per month via bank draft, and that membership includes a second adult, plus any youth in the family, from children to grandchildren, extending to nieces, nephews and so on, up to age 18 and any youth over 18 as long as they are enrolled in school or college or are dependent upon the adult member due to special needs.
Lifetime adult members pay a one-time $1,000 fee, or $250 per quarter for one year.
Guests may accompany member for two or three visits before being required to join and pay fees.
To learn more or to join, visit square1outdoors.com.