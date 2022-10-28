Follow the latest updates from our sports coverage team.
High in the gray of a February sky, a ragged skein of snow geese tumbled over itself. The birds’ cackling chatter echoed down and up from earth to sky, bouncing clod to cloud. I envied their freedom as I watched them go.
They had come from the top of the world, left silent grass and freezing tundra, then skated south ahead of the winter deep. They were off to see the world.
They crossed the prairies as creeks became rivers, and as rivers joined all into one. Their own numbers in the sky mirrored the waters below. Flocks doubled and quintupled and gained speed.
They’d left the arctic to be sure they could eat, and they continued south in pursuit of the same goal. On a journey inspired by a promise of ice on the wind, they continued past the continent’s grain fields as their welcomes continuously wore out. A gleaner’s bounty lasts only so long when so many others are gleaning, but plenty more lay ahead. They winged on.
When the big river slowed and the flat lands spread, when water gathered shallow by the sea, the birds followed suit and their thousands became hundreds and then dozens again. Some of those dozens moved south over me.
Too high to decoy and too far to call, they traveled on toward the sunshine where the salt breezes blow. They passed over land that had seen summer die, watched harvest time come and go. They’d be back by when the first green returned and again northward they’d go.
They rested where they wanted and left when they pleased. They knew a side of nature many feel but do not know. They are the nomad’s own wandering call.
“You ever wonder where the expression, ‘Lost as a goose’ comes from?” the Old Man asked. I didn’t know.
“There’s nothing more lonesome sounding that one goose off by itself, honking all over the sky, trying to find where it belongs,” he said.
“Why do they carry on so much when they’re together, then?” I asked. “They’re certainly not lost when they’re in a thousand-bird crowd.”
“Maybe they all remember what it’s like to feel lost and don’t want to risk feeling that again,” he said. “That’s the thing about geese: they don’t do well all alone. They’re not cut out for it. Unlike some people I know.”
“How do you know if you’ll do well alone?” I asked.
“Just have to try it on and see how it fits,” he said. “You’ve never sounded very lost to me.”
I thought about that.
“If you’re exploring,” I said, “maybe lost is just a state of mind.”