I was nimbly balanced atop the pile that fills one end of our carport storage room from floor to ceiling when the Boy walked in and pretended I wasn’t there — his usual approach.
I was looking for a particular extension cord I hoped I had tossed atop the heap at some point.
The Boy opened the refrigerator in the middle of the room, stared in for a moment, then closed it.
“There aren’t any more drinks in here,” he said.
“I put a case of water in there yesterday,” I said.
“Those are still in here,” he said. “There aren’t any good drinks in here.”
I ignored this.
“Have you seen that heavy, yellow extension cord?” I asked him. “The one with the safety lights in the plug?”
“It’s in the back passenger floorboard of your truck,” he said.
Carefully, I slid myself backwards, down and off of the pile, along the way gouging myself in the left flab with the corner of a shelf.
Holding my side, I shuffled out to my truck, looked into the back floorboard and saw the extension cord was not there.
“When did you see the cord in my truck last?” I asked the Boy, who now had the refrigerator door open again.
“I think it’s in a box in the attic,” he said.
“No, wait,” I said. “You said it was in the truck like you knew it was there.”
“I thought I’d seen it there,” he said.
This was frustrating.
“I didn’t ask you to guess,” I said. “It’s very aggravating to be told something for a fact, then discover it was only a guess.”
“I’d seen it in there sometime,” he said.
“Here’s a lesson easily learned,” I said, trying not to preach from too high a pedestal. “When you’re asked a question and don’t know the answer, there’s no better answer than, ‘I don’t know’ if that’s the truth.
“I’ve worked with lots of grown men who were incapable of saying, ‘I don’t know.’ If you want to guess that’s fine, as long as you serve it up a guess and not as a fact. About two of those turning out wrong will be all it takes to make sure people not only don’t trust you, but are pretty limited in how much they think of you as well.”
The Boy closed the refrigerator, now for the third time.
“I think I saw a TV show about people whose storage rooms looked like this one,” he said.
“Don’t go in there if it bothers you,” I said, limping toward the house.
“I’m going to go get a drink from the store,” he said. “Where are you headed?”
“To look through that box in the attic,” I said.
