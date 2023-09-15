poult and spider

Young turkeys, called poults, spend much of their day browsing for insects and seeds to eat. This one spotted a spider, the white speck under its gaze. The spider promptly became turkey food seconds later.

 Copyright Tes Jolly

Follow these five tips to keep your property friendly to turkeys. These will help make sure wild turkeys in your area do well in the winters to come, something especially important for the younger birds of the feather. Poults hatched this year are large enough now to follow the same feeding and foraging habits as the adults, so they no longer need to be addressed as a special subset of the population. Still, steady production of new turkey generations year over year is an important trend to mind.

Kevin is the weekend edition editor for the Daily Journal. Contact him at kevin.tate@journalinc.com.

