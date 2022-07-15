The Old Man ground his teeth, trying hard not to grin. I, on the other hand, was having no trouble with laughter. My hand was swollen to several times its normal size. I expected several years would pass, at least, before I next cracked a smile.
Our pontoon boat was attached to the winch on its trailer with a rope and a heavy-gauge carabiner. The clip-point on the boat was tucked under the deck’s leading edge. It was a spot that sheltered the metal loop from breakage. It also sheltered a huge nest full of wasps from the winds of highway travel.
We’d transferred the contents of the truck bed to the boat deck and were almost ready to get in line for the ramp when I reached to release the clip.
While the road winds hadn’t blown the wasps off their nest, it hadn’t made them calm and happy either. I don’t know how many times I was stung, but it was plenty. I dashed away from the truck, waving both hands over my head and demonstrating the outer reaches of my vocabulary. These acts drew the Old Man’s attention. He quickly deduced the trouble and devised a remedy.
As wasps buzzed angrily in every direction, he scratched around in the truck until he found a paper cup. This he filled with gasoline from the boat’s tank. He got close enough to see the nest under the boat deck, then served the wasps a cup of fuel with minimum drama.
I watched this from one side of the ramp while I contemplated the pain in my hand in great detail. I assumed we’d be heading home for treatment, but I was wrong. After he’d dispatched the wasps, the Old Man unclipped the boat and made ready to launch without a word to me.
If I had asked to go home, I’m sure he’d have taken me, but I decided on the spot not to whine, and so went on fishing.
I did rig up a way to put an ice chest on a seat next to me, the better to keep my right hand poked down among the cubes.
“The ice will melt if you keep the lid open like that,” the Old Man said, looking at me.
“It’ll be alright,” I said with what I hoped to be the right amount of disdain.
I thought about the mean-spirited caprice of nature several years later as I stood knee deep in gumbo mud, high on the side of a Colorado mountain.
Wading through sticky mud to the point of exhaustion was a pursuit I’d had plenty experience at near home. Chasing elk up the side of a mountain was a new challenge that had just recently taken command of my sense of adventure. Putting the two together was a cruel trick of nature.
Cruel, in fact, is the only sort of trick nature seems to know.
We weren’t in the middle of a stalk at the time, a fact that gave me more concern than relief. I’ve no doubt nature will find a way to make up for this mistake in comedic timing somewhere down the line. That’s when it’s best to remember to laugh through the tears.
Kevin Tate is a freelance writer. Email kevinmtate@gmail.com.