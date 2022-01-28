UTICA, Miss. — A season’s best memories often stack toward the end. Whether by conscious choice or the mysterious ways of nature, life’s better rewards tend to gravitate toward any opportunity’s waning hours. For Tupelo’s Davis Miller, a season spent in pursuit of what would turn out to be his biggest buck yet was ticking swiftly toward a close when fate and opportunity finally crossed his path.
Miller, 15, has been an avid hunter since his single-digit years. He collected his first deer at age 7 and spends as many hours afield as he can come fall and winter. The drive to hunt and the pure joy he finds outdoors have him hunting close to home quite a bit. His prime territory, though, is a 600-acre parcel in Hinds County, halfway between Crystal Springs on I-55 and Vicksburg on the banks of the mighty Mississippi River.
The land, acquired by his great great grandfather in the 1930s, is an attractive mix of creek bottom hills and planted pine. Roughly a quarter of the dirt is in active cultivation. Long rows of growing corn offer deer a welcome food source and match nicely with the timber, creating excellent edge habitat amid many streamside management zones. On the property’s opposite side, the one most distant from any county road, a deep creek meanders by, serving as a funnel and travel corridor for whitetails galore.
Maintaining farm roads and hanging stands, planting food plots and doing the thousand other chores that go along with productive land management take Miller and his family to the property on countless weekends and holidays all year long. Running game cameras there is just part of the bargain. When a big-bodied buck under antlers thick with velvet walked in front of one of them late last summer, Miller knew what the coming season’s days would be spent seeking.
Because of the demands levied by distance and time, he gets to spend roughly 15 to 20 days between Oct. 1 and the end of January hunting the ground, and so much choose them wisely. He had photos of the big 9-point on a number of occasions, but he had yet to lay eyes on him live and in person when he climbed into his stand on a chilly afternoon last weekend. For the afternoon, he chose an elevated box that stood at a tempting border of timber and field, not far from a bend of the flowing creek. A camera watching a nearby scrape had caught sight of the big buck early and late on the day before. When Miller saw that, his mind was made up on where to go.
“I got into the stand that next afternoon around 2:30 and got situated,” he said.
A buddy who was hunting elsewhere texted him not long afterward to say he was already seeing deer on the move, which put Miller on high alert.
“I started glassing,” he said. “I used my binoculars to look through a line of trees into an adjoining field. When I did, I saw a doe run up out of the creek. She had two small bucks and the big nine point chasing her.”
They soon angled out of sight, but he knew they could swing by in front of him at any time.
“I did some grunting and waited 20 minutes without seeing anything,” he said. “The way I was set up, I had one small lane I was focused on, but I started wondering, what if they came out behind me?”
He turned around in his spinning chair, only to discover a small doe standing exactly where he’d worried the deer might be. With the greatest of care, he slowly stood and opened a window to allow him to shoot in that direction. As he sat back down, he spied one of the smaller bucks he’d seen running with the big 9 moments before.
“I thought the big 9 was probably with him, so I went ahead and got my gun up,” he said.
Miller shoots a Browning A-Bolt chambered in .270 Winchester. With a Leupold scope and 130 grain Winchester Super X Power Points, it’s a combination ideal for the flat-shooting demands of whitetails in the South.
“The moment I got my gun up, the doe took off and the big buck was right behind her,” he said. “I yelled at him to get him to stop, which he did.”
When the buck froze at 150 yards in a split second of curious attention, Miller made his one shot count. The buck dashed another 50 before piling up.
Roughly green scored at 134 inches and weighing in at more than 200 pounds, the deer is the young hunter’s personal record for size. Best deer and best hunts, though, are much harder to measure, for the experience of the outdoors and the opportunity to take part in it all are too precious to rate.
“I really enjoy watching the wildlife,” he said. “I enjoy just being outside.”
While every experience leaves its own indelible memories, some, like last weekend, come with tangible trophies to boot.