Sage advice to dress for the elements in many thin layers rather than one or two thick ones is put to the test in winter’s mountains, but the capper of topping them all with a handy rain suit may be both the best and most unlikely-seeming tactic of all.
The same thin, inexpensive, semi-disposable rain suit that lives in the bottom of your boat’s storage bin, at the back of your hunting closet or on top of the extra drink refrigerator in your garage can be not only a comfort-saver but a life-saver when the cold winds blow. Typically made of thin, cheap plastic, the rain suit has no obvious insulating capacities of its own. Used in concert with a carefully-selected set of layers, however, it can turn off the cold as effectively as a wall switch turns off the lights.
The concept of dressing in layers for the wind and cold is as old as winter itself, but the onset in recent years of technical clothing, made from blends of wool and synthetic fibers, has allowed for nearly unbelievable advances in the realm of keeping warm while remaining otherwise comfortable.
Thick and thin
Once upon a time, “layers” meant cotton long underwear, a cotton t-shirt and jeans, a flannel shirt, a cotton pull-over sweater and a bulky coat. Picture an adult-sized Randy from the movie A Christmas Story and you’re not far from the truth of the degree of immobility that set of “layers” created. These layers worked great for a few minutes, until the wearer began to perspire. Once that began, the whole sodden mess quickly became as cold as it already was clunky. If there were any wool garments anywhere in the mix, they were sure to be thick, stiff and scratchy. Scientifically-advanced fabrics now available are ideal for keeping a wearer both comfortable and mobile through the vast majority of weather conditions from hot and rainy to cold and snowy.
Satisfying science
Beginning with the base layers, synthetic insulating and wicking fabrics are cut and sewn into forms that may visually resemble the long underwear of old, but that’s where the comparison ends. These garments are ideal for wear in any weather. Their wicking qualities help keep the wearer dry, and their breathability keeps the wearer cool when it’s hot. A second base layer of thin Merino wool makes a perfect addition in cooler temperatures. Like a synthetic, Merino wool is breathable, so it helps keep a warmed-up hunter or hiker from getting wet from the skin out. A natural fiber, Merino wool also retains its insulating capacities even when soaked with rain, something cotton certainly does not do. The bad news is, Merino wool can be a bit pricey. The good news is, one set is plenty. Since it works almost as well wet as dry, and since its fibers are naturally odor-resistant, a single set is plenty for a trip or trek of almost any length.
The next layer of clothing is the standard outer layer. Technical hiking pants like those available from Prana paired with any comfortable jacket or shirt, one made from anything other than cotton, will be just right. Now wearing only two to three very thin, comfortable layers of clothes, you’re set for almost any conditions, excluding high wind, piercing cold, heavy snow or any kind of rain. When those last four strike, it’s time to foil them by putting the rain suit on.
Through wind, rain
Worn atop an insulating layer, one made of either synthetic fibers, wool or down, which will allow the wicking base layers to both insulate and remain dry, the rain suit traps a layer of air between itself and your skin with all your intervening layers lying between. The synthetic layers, even the outermost top layer beneath the rain suit, have breathable wicking qualities, factors that leave a little to be desired in a high, biting wind. A rain suit, even a cheap one, is by definition a non-breathable shell. It’s designed to keep water out. This means it will also keep water in, so it’s best to put it on during downtime between physical exercise.
A cheap solution
Unlike Merino wool and synthetics, a rain suit doesn’t need to be expensive to work, it just needs to be waterproof. Rocks and limbs conspire to tear and puncture rain suits, especially those considered cheap enough to wad into the bottom of a pack and forget about until rain or high winds arrive. Fortunately, the cure for these ails is one anyone should have along in their pack already: duct tape. Sticky wet or dry, a tear quickly covered with duct tape makes a damaged rain suit work, if not look, as good as new.