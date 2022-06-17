The colors were so striking they hardly seemed real. A cobalt sky and a turquoise sea spread in every direction. Clouds, fluffy cotton ball white, paraded between horizons west to east. Below us, fish darted with bodies sparkling silver and tails that flashed yellow as the sun, giving them their name. Bottlenose dolphins surfed on our wake. Off to port, schools of flying fish in azure blue burst from the surface to glide. A few gulls, white and black, circled on breezes above. Our party, though, teeth grimly clenched and eyes boring straight ahead, mostly showed faint shades of green.
Summer squalls over the gulf drove a steady wind, aggravating the surface into waves that rolled six feet or more whitecap to trough. The Reel McCoy, a 46-foot sport cruiser, climbed and fell the distance between, dancing delicately along. Its bow split the crests. Its deck pitched steeply upward, then dove just as abruptly back down. The big diesel engines charged gamely along and the crew went about their work with a vigor, baiting lines and teasing yellowtail snapper to strike.
“Keep your eyes level,” the first mate advised.
The coral outcrop of Islamorada, dotted with low roof lines, was still just visible far away.
Rods suddenly bent and drags began to scream. Their high pitches sang a thrilling chorus while we took up positions. We braced our knees into the stern rail’s padded edge. The bite was on.
Yellowtail snapper, maybe the best flavor found in any sea, are a favorite for amateurs and commercial fishermen alike. They’re caught only by hook and line no matter what the intent, so they’re generally only found in restaurants and markets bathed in tropical sun. Soon we had more than enough for a family meal.
As our transport wallowed and pitched, we took in a day whose challenges we’d never forget. Though there was discomfort but no danger, in our struggle it was easy to imagine the plight of the Edmund Fitzgerald, a freighter that sank in Lake Superior in the winter of ’75. Gordon Lightfoot had immortalized the sensation found in the grip of nature’s disquiet. More disturbing than imagining big water’s caprice malicious, it’s truly frightening to know the sea just doesn’t care.
It was a pleasure to watch the work of the crew. They lived a life bounded by fresh air and open sky. Their office, atop a salt-bathed teakwood deck, was what they defined it to be each day. They produced an experience in one of the world’s most compelling settings. The fishery surrounding the Florida Keys is rich beyond all imagining, a natural world that defies any hyperbole.
Ernest Hemingway had come here in the ‘30s to fish, write and drink, not necessarily in that order. Born in Illinois and ensorcelled in his boyhood by the wild rivers of upper Michigan, as a man, he was taken by the adrenaline charge of chasing billfish out on the big salt in the quiet of the Keys. He ordered a boat he had no clear way to pay for and was most alive on the deck of a craft he named Pilar. The marlin that melted drags and molded hearts still thrive there, as do other species in varieties beyond counting.
Once our minutes in the big waves had turned to hours, we returned to a port we were all glad to see. The sun was high when we stepped back onto the dock we’d left in the early morning’s light. The Reel McCoy returned us a day older, but forever different.
Nature packs experience into Earth’s every turning. We seek it, or it finds us. Our hearts need only be willing to share.
Kevin Tate is a freelance writer. Email kevinmtate@gmail.com.