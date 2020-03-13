LAKE GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. • Seated in the southern reaches of the Appalachian Mountains, the 69,000-acre Lake Guntersville impoundment is an epicenter for outdoor adventure. Beginning with boating and bass fishing and extending to include interests unexpected as a six-stop viniculture trail and deep-diving as cave exploration, the area’s most arresting attribute is the first to meet the eye.
“The absolute beauty of the mountains surrounding the lake, curving peaks above thousands of acres of water, makes for a stunning sight to behold,” Angie Pierce, with the Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association, says. “The natural beauty of the area is really special because it ties everything together. It’s everywhere you look.”
Roughly three hours east of Tupelo, Lake Guntersville lies along the Tennessee River, stretching across 75 miles that flow downstream from Nickajack Dam.
The lake’s fish habitat covers the full spectrum of opportunities, from inbound creek mouths to deep water ledges, to milfoil and hydrilla beds that hold big bass in great abundance. The lake is home to a wide variety of freshwater species, but the largemouth gathers the king’s share of attention. It is home to a number of prestigious tournaments every year, including the Bassmaster Classic, which concluded there just last week.
One of the area’s most popular events is Hydrofest, a two-day boat racing, tailgating, concert-playing extravaganza set to take to the water this year June 27 and 28.
Wide open water
The event features four classes of watercraft racing, including top fuel hydrofoils that eclipse 200 miles per hour. The family event features inflatables, food trucks and more with passes starting at $15 per day.
At the other end of the velocity spectrum, the outfitter UnPhiltered Kayaking offers kayaking instruction and guided trips ranging from half-day outings to full weekend camping expeditions, and paddlers of all skill levels are welcome.
The nearby Cathedral Caverns State Park is a cool attraction with its year-round temperature of 60 degrees. Beginning with its 126-foot wide, 25-foot high entrance and extending deep into the earth, stalagmite formations, a frozen waterfall and the passing tumble of an underground river make it a favorite among America’s parks every year. Throughout the cave, pathways are lighted, paved and wheelchair accessible, and guided tours within last roughly 90 minutes.
Grapes galore
The Lake Guntersville area is home to six vineyards and accompanying wineries that boast a range of products from cabernets to muscadines to a number of fruited favorites. Tracking through the high hills on a northwesterly climb, the vineyards all lie within a 75-mile stretch along Sand Mountain in the Appalachians’ southern tier. The terrain captures the perfect balance of sunshine and shade in microclimates specially suited to producing wonderful grapes.
Hiking trails in these ancient hills are ideally suited for all strata of walkers, thanks to their interconnected nature. Trail lengths range from a half mile stroll to a 3.5-mile amble and range in challenge from moderate to difficult, but they’re all interconnected to offer a 36-mile loop.
The multi-use trails welcome hikers, mountain bikers and equestrians. Some follow alongside the Tennessee River, while others lead to seasonal waterfalls and wildflower vales.
Seasonal events are planned throughout the year, and a number of hotels are available along with outstanding lodge and cabin accommodation at Lake Guntersville State Park.
To learn more, visit northalabama.org.