The Boy rinsed each crappie a final time as the Old Man passed it along. The two had scaled a cooler full and were nearly done with the chore. Now the Old Man was checking each one carefully for scales that had been missed. It seemed like the Boy left a few by the dorsal fin on one fish out of three. The Old Man paid special attention to those coming out of the Boy’s pan.
The Boy didn’t mind cleaning fish. He did mind focusing on cleaning fish. The result of his daydreams flicked into the air as the Old Man scraped three scales here, four scales there, then passed another along.
“What do you think I should be when I grow up?” the Boy asked as he worked. “Everybody says to do something you love, or do something that makes lots of money. What do you think I should be?”
The Old Man checked the fish he was holding, turning it over to catch the light of the streetlamp above. He thought for a good while before answering.
“I’d say you should be present,” he said, finally.
“Present doing what?” the Boy asked.
“Present doing whatever you do,” the Old Man said, “but especially be present with your friends and family.”
“But what kind of job should I have?” the Boy asked.
“Whatever kind you want,” the Old Man said. “Whatever you can get. It really won’t matter to anyone but you and the people you work with. Do whatever you like. People aren’t nearly as impressed with your job title as they are with their own, anyway.”
“I’m not sure I see what you mean,” the Boy said.
“The things you worry most about don’t make the slightest difference to the people you care most about,” the Old Man said. “The people you care about, the ones who care about you, don’t care what kind of job you have or what you can buy for them. Not in any serious way. Not really. They don’t care whether you’re getting fat or going bald, or any of the other nonsense we let keep us awake at night. They do care if you’re there for them when they need you.
“They need you for what you mean to them. They want to be able to talk to you when they’re having struggles of their own. They want you to hug them and tell them it’s OK when they’re worried about the things that worry them.
“You’re an example to them. You’re an example in the moment you’re doing it and for all their years that come after. You’re teaching them things about life.
“I’ve probably even taught you a few things myself, even if you didn’t know it at the time.”
“I don’t remember any life lessons, in particular,” the Boy said. “Mostly we just go about our days.”
“Most of the valuable lessons you learn don’t show up ’til you need them,” the Old Man said. “You learn them just by watching what folks do. The lessons don’t go into effect until you’re dealing with the same thing yourself on down the road. That’s when you see you’ve been learning all along.
“That’s what I hope you’ll remember about me. I’ve had lots of jobs, but when I’ve been here, I was present.”
The Boy stood quietly, watching mayflies dart through the electric glow.
“As to career choice,” the Old Man said, grinning, “I’d leave ‘Fish Cleaner’ off the list. The way your mind wanders, it’d be a race to see if you got fired before you peeled the fingers off your left hand.”
Kevin Tate is a freelance writer. Email kevinmtate@gmail.com.