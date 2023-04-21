Policing the use of Mississippi’s natural resources got six lifts from the state chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation recently. A half dozen electric bikes for use by conservation officers are now part of the department’s law enforcement arsenal.
Mississippi’s 170 conservation officers do a difficult, dangerous job. It’s one that comes with many concerns, not the least of which is getting to and from the locations where their attention is most often needed. Slipping quietly along trails and down logging roads, sliding unnoticed into the back country and hidden coves, conservation officers help discourage abuse of wild game, a resource that belongs to us all.
A day in their life often includes many miles covered in pursuit of potential game law violators. There are plenty places pickup trucks won’t go. Game violations happen in places where a standard all terrain vehicle would be heard well in advance of its arrival. That’s where the QuietKat Electric Bikes come in.
NWTF chapters throughout Mississippi hold fundraising banquets every year, and a healthy portion of those funds are used in the communities from which they came. Supporting conservation law enforcement is one way the Mississippi Chapter of the NWTF is working for the good of all hunters and the public at large. It also demonstrates the care outdoor enthusiasts show for the critters they hunt.
“It’s important that the money we raise at the NWTF banquets be put to good use in Mississippi,” said Tim Weston, of Fulton. He serves both the local Hill Country Strutters Chapter of the NWTF and is an officer on the state chapter’s board. “We work closely with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks to protect and improve wildlife in this state for everyone to enjoy.”
The bikes were delivered to the conservation officers this spring and have already been put to good use. During spring turkey season, one of the most commonly-discovered violations is hunting turkeys over bait. Unlike whitetail deer, wild turkeys may not be shot over bait in Mississippi.
Turkey hunting is a pursuit conducted mainly by sound, whether bait is part of the equation or not. In an environment in which an ATV could be heard for miles, the QuietKat bikes make very little sound, certainly none that can be heard through the woods from a distance of more than a few yards.
“Our officers were asked what could be done to help them in the field,” said Maj. Jason Young, north region administrator for the department. “In our line of work, to catch violators, you need to be quiet and stealthy while covering a lot of distance. That’s what these bikes will let us do.”
The six bikes, QuietKat’s Pioneer model, use both standard gear-and-pedal propulsion and a five-speed electrical assist engine. They were purchased by the Mississippi chapter of the NWTF for $1,900 each, or about $11,400 for six.
The bikes are specifically engineered for hunting and covering ground through the woods. They’re a very handy tool for hunters or anyone who enjoys exploring the outdoors without the noise, expense or danger of an ATV.
The QuietKat Pioneer comes with oversized, all-terrain tires, two-piston mechanical disc brakes and an interchangeable, rechargeable battery. It’s designed to go up and down inclines on sand, snow and dirt roads without complaint.
