Managing the ice chests was one of the Boy’s standing orders. That’s how he came to notice one of them being hauled out for use.
The fishing operation conducted by the Old Man had several elements requiring regular repair. Any working operation does, and the Old Man’s fishing was as much work as anything else. The Boy was completely grown before he discovered a day’s fishing didn’t have to involve considerable toil. With the Old Man, there were motors to fix and batteries to charge, lights to replace and hulls to repair. The Old Man was a trotline specialist, a fishing discipline fraught with breakage and tangles. He and the Boy had their work cut out for them. Part of what was cut out for the Boy was standing ice chest-washing duty. After every trip, at the conclusion of a night’s fish dressing, the Boy would hose down and wipe out each of several ice chests in the 48-quart to 120-quart range. The next day, the Boy would spray each ice chest, inside and out, with Formula 409, then wipe them out with paper towels. Then he’d stand them open in the sun to dry and kill off any remaining bacteria. Then he’d snap them shut and stack them in their designated place until their next use.
The Boy didn’t have to be told to clean the ice chests, but he was conscious of their use. When he saw the Old Man dragging one of the big ones toward the freezer, he went along to see whether whatever was happening would necessitate a cleaning.
What he found was the Old Man stacking quart boxes of summer vegetables and half-gallon cartons of catfish out of the freezer and into the cooler.
“Defrosting the freezer?” I asked him.
“No, there’s a family in Nettleton that had a house fire and lost everything,” he said. “We’re taking them some food.”
I wasn’t surprised he was helping, but I thought sending frozen goods was odd.
“Do they have somewhere to put all this?” I asked. “If they had a house fire, they won’t have electricity.”
“The church has found them a place to stay, and they’re using the church kitchen while they get back on their feet,” he said. “They can put this in the freezer there until they use it. They have three boys who all eat like you do, so that won’t be very long.”
The Boy’s involvement with the Old Man’s gardening was confined to either heavy labor or shelling peas and beans, but his involvement in the fishing labors was profound. They caught fish to eat, period, and they cared for the fish during its processing to the highest possible standards. The fish they were giving away were free-range and wild-caught, back before either of those terms was a term. They were skinned, cleaned, rinsed, packed and frozen with meticulous attention to detail. A commercial operation might do it faster, but none could do it better. The Boy would have thought he’d cringe from the thought of giving such hard work and provender away, but his feelings were mixed and curious.
“I hope they appreciate these fish,” the Boy said.
The Old Man paused in his packing and looked at him.
“It’s us who should appreciate them,” the Old Man said. “The fact they’re here for us to pass along, that’s a really special thing. These are the Lord’s fish we put in the freezer. They probably wouldn’t feed 5,000, but they’ll feed this family for a few days. Being in position to help like this, it’s the most special privilege there is.”
The Boy couldn’t disagree with that.
