We were taking the boat out of the water, and the Boy was determined to back the trailer down the ramp himself. Since it was mid-morning on a weekday, which meant no other boaters were waiting and none were likely to be, I decided to let him try.
The Boy is 16 years old which, if you recall, is the age at which male wisdom hits its first epic peak. Some of the new has worn off of driving, but the appeal of being relatively free to roam has just begun to bloom. Everything works, nothing hurts, all of life’s doors are still wide open and self confidence bursts from every pore. The age shines all the brighter by contrast with the embarrassing, goofy dad often found standing, sitting or lying nearby, constipating the path of freedom’s rein. The juxtaposition of “free” versus “dumb,” as it were. Never content to see anyone flush with too much joy though, life delivers little comeuppances to us all as we go. Discovering how hard it is to back a trailer, compared with how easy an embarrassing dad can make it seem, is one of these.
Backing a trailer is a lot like parallel parking. A few nifty whips of the steering wheel accomplish either, both are usually attempted amid some amount of peer pressure, and the longer a novice struggles in a given attempt, the worse the result may become.
Trailer-backing adds a few more elements to this skill. Every single vehicle-trailer combination is different. Generally, a short vehicle with a long trailer is easier but, until the basic premise is grasped, none are truly easy.
Like parallel parking, trailer-backing comes with a few useful rules of thumb, but these rules are sold only in sets for a reason. A method that uses the mirrors differs from another that has the driver turn and look. The rules from one are not compatible with the rules of another.
In my preferred method, the driver turns in his seat to look out the back window, puts his hand on the bottom of the steering wheel, then moves his hand in the direction he wants the trailer to go. There are many nuances that must be experienced rather than read of course, and the tips that work with the method I prefer don’t work at all with one that depends on mirrors.
As if all that weren’t enough, backing an empty boat trailer down a ramp brings an extra hint of spice. Because of the angle made by the joining of parking lot with ramp, there is a moment midway through the maneuver when an empty boat trailer will be completely out of the driver’s sight no matter what method of backing they prefer. Little but experience will serve in this moment, as in the rest, and it really is something that has to be practiced at the driver’s leisure to be learned. As it turns out though, 16 year old boys know everything about everything already. They do, at least, until they don’t.
To his credit, he did stop short of working himself into a fit of rage. Much later, he admitted he needs to practice backing a boat trailer somewhere other than at the boat ramp, a recognition that does put him ahead of some others I’ve seen. Once that’s mastered, though, he’ll no doubt be unstoppable again.
Kevin Tate is a freelance writer. Email kevinmtate@gmail.com.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.