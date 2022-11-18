My ears were red and had been numb for hours, and I could feel my fingers just well enough to unzip my coat. I’d had gloves on, but they had gotten wet and hadn’t done much good after that. The water in the bottom of my hip boots had taken care of everything from at least the knee down, but I knew the Old Man would have a fire in the Buck stove rolling when I arrived, and I wasn’t disappointed.
Duck hunting opportunities were few and far between in those days. The most dedicated went to flooded leases in the Delta and reported few ducks to be found. Along the bends and curves of Town Creek in Lee County, the findings were fewer still, so when a friend and I jumped a dozen mallards off a beaver pond while rabbit hunting, I marked the spot and came back that afternoon to see if they might return. I didn’t have a call, a dog or, evidently, much sense, but the afternoon was peaceful. I watched the sun set in a clear sky while the temperature dropped like a stone.
I’d brought along a half dozen decoys, unwound their anchor lines and tossed them out, then found a spot to hide against the above-water portion of a first-class beaver lodge.
The pond’s bottom was deeper than the anchor lines were long though so, as I sat in the stick pile and peered into the empty sky, I also watched the decoys drift around on the whim of the wind. With 90 minutes of shooting time to go, the wind abandoned its whims and poured out of the north with a purpose.
One duck did eventually streak past to the south, following a flight plan that didn’t include so much as a look at my setup. I sent three shots its way, but it didn’t seem to notice. Still, I felt that made the hunt official. With the sun legally set, I pocketed my shells and set out to retrieve the decoys. I plumbed the deep bottom with my right foot on the third step and, as water quickly overtopped my hip boot, my left foot joined its fellow. Adrenaline and youth are both amazing things. They help us overcome degrees of stupidity that would soon claim an older man. I struggled back out the way I had come and decided to pour my boots out while wearing them by sitting low on the beaver lodge and kicking my foot over a limb above my waist, which is how the still-plenty-cold boot water rushed up my front and under my coat. Rats.
That accomplished, I slogged out and around the edge of the pond to the downwind side and picked up the decoys where they’d lodged in two feet of water, wondering why I hadn’t thought of that in the first place.
By the time I made it to the Old Man’s hearth, I’d collected all of the hunting equipment and some of my dignity. He laughed and asked me if I’d been for a swim, and I told him how I’d walked into water three inches deeper than my boots were tall.
“That was a bad decision,” he offered. “Were there not any long sticks you could have used to probe the bottom ahead of your feet?”
I confessed that hadn’t crossed my mind, but I marked it for application in the future.
Outside, a bright moon shone down and we watched through a window as the steady north wind blew the last leaves from the pecan trees.
“I’d think this wind would have blown the decoys over to water shallow enough to pick them up in,” he said, and I complimented him on his wisdom.
“Wisdom comes from experience,” he said.
“Yes sir,” I said. “What does experience come from?”
“Bad decisions,” he said, smiling. “You’ll get there one day.”