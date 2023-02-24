The Old Man walked to the back of his pickup, opened a kennel door and a German shorthaired pointer sprang out, dropping lightly to the ground. The dog ran a tight circle, nose held low. He lifted his leg at two or three clumps of ragweed and bluestem, then hunkered in the dirt road to clear his baffles.
The Old Man, meanwhile, struck off in a fast, long-legged walk without further ado or instruction to me. Its was keep up or be left. I followed promptly but gained little ground. In moments the dog streaked past us in a full, thoroughbred gallop and, just like that, we were hunting quail. We were somewhere in Monroe County, Mississippi, sometime around 1985.
Over the course of the next three hours the dog found and flushed birds eight different times. Some in twos and threes, a couple times in coveys of eight or more.
These birds were wild in a way that simple four letter word can barely describe. They were wild as a thunderstorm blasting through the Rockies, wild as a river tearing through land no man ever trod.
The dog was not overrunning or breaking point. He wasn’t flushing birds in error. These birds had been hunted regularly and many times, and they flushed as wild, as fast, and as far ahead of us as circumstance could allow. I quickly saw if we were going to have a shot, we had to work in close concert with the dog and make our opportunities as well and as quickly as travel afoot would allow.
The Old Man shot a Browning Auto 5, and he handled it as comfortably and competently as he would a hammer or saw, the tools of his trade. He moved the gun as an extension of himself. He shot instinctively and dusted birds with ease.
His shooting motion wasn’t what you’d call graceful, only because you’d never apply to him so delicate a word. His motion was abrupt, deliberate and smooth. As many birds fell from the air in showering feathers as did empties in tumbling plastic and brass.
As a capper for the feat of just getting there, the shooting would’ve needed magic to improve.
Slow is smooth and smooth is fast when it comes to shotgun shooting, but the Old Man’s work was fast and smooth and accurate and unlike any I’ve since ever seen.
I have it as a template to apply over my own, and I work to fill in the many corners where daylight still shines through.
His style came from a lifetime spent behind bird dogs and a symbiosis with the birds his dogs would find. It’s a rare thing now, such opportunities, but they’re not gone. In some places, through a lot of dedication and hard work, they’re even coming back.
I didn’t get to grow up chasing quail like the Old Man did, but my grandchildren might. It’s a mission conservation pioneers like Jimmy Bryan, in Clay County, are making happen day by day. Someday, it could happen in Monroe County too.