The Old Man sat on a low platform in the jonboat’s bow, resting his elbows on his knees. He rolled the hem of a dirty kitchen towel through his fingers. In the stern, the Boy pushed off from a snag he’d been holding and tilted the motor down. They’d finished the day’s last run of their lines.
The Boy gripped the priming bulb and twisted the throttle, but paused short of pulling the cord. He let the little boat drift and looked out across the waves.
The Old Man didn’t rush him or ask what was wrong. He sat quietly too.
As hot summer days go, this one had been average. The sun was bright and the humidity high, but they always avoided looking at forecast numbers. Putting a number on the heat just made it hotter.
Sometimes they both sat quietly for a few moments, not talking, together.
Not when work needed doing. Usually when it was done. Sometimes minutes after. Sometimes years.
The sun had finally crossed the horizon. The sky was bright but the temperature had immediately changed. After a full day in direct sunlight, the absence of fire in the sky made the afternoon less hot. Comfortable, even.
“When I’m telling a story, it’s hard to know how much detail is too much or not enough,” the Boy said. “You want to keep the listener interested and not bore him to death with too much detail, but so much of the detail is interesting, even if it doesn’t move the story along.”
“You like telling stories, don’t you?” the Old Man said.
The Boy said he did.
“The best stories depend on some common experience for background,” the Old Man said. “When you’re confident with your stories, you can depend on that connection and not feel like you have to put every detail in.”
“But sometimes those are the things I want people to see or feel,” the Boy said.
“You can only get so far with just the words, though,” the Old Man said. “Take any good story and find the best sentence or paragraph in it, then figure out what made that work.
You’ve learned to do electrical wiring by watching me take it apart. I’d think you could study words the same way, see how the best ones fit together.
“Find a sentence you like and take it apart. Figure out what made it work for you.”
“That sounds like one of those, ‘There’s no right or wrong answer’ questions,” the Boy said.
“No, there are plenty of wrong answers,” the Old Man said. “Just because it might take you a thousand words to describe the good a small handful did together doesn’t mean it’s not right, though. A story is part how it was said, part that it was said, part music the words’ rhythm made. If someone’s story is struggling, probably one of those things is missing or gone.”
The Boy thought about this. The two sat drifting. The boat rocked and rose, wallowing gently across three dimensions.
“Your best words use their simplest memories,” the Old Man said. “The way a high mountain sage flat smells, or how a rough, wooden bridge railing vibrates just so against their hand, or how the air tastes, dusty and new, after a hard afternoon rain, they know all that, somewhere inside. Your words paint with their colors.
“That’s what’s best about stories from the outdoors, anyway. Even if your reader hasn’t been exactly where you’ve been or seen just what you saw, if they have some experience in common with yours, you can take them with you in a way they’ll like and remember.”
The Boy said he’d work on that. He leaned over the stern to make sure the prop wasn’t on a snag. Oil from the old motor left a film on top of the water, shiny rainbow on dull, muddy brown. The little Mercury started on the first pull. It was ready to head home too.
Kevin Tate is a freelance writer. Email kevinmtate@gmail.com.
