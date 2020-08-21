Vigorous, all-consuming exercise programs are commendable but, for those seeking a more modest plan for more attainable goals, hiking with a loaded backpack has a great deal to offer, not the least being a state of general preparedness for serious efforts upcoming this fall.
Thinking of the goals of an exercise program, outdoorsmen benefit from exercises that mimic the activities that will test them the most. For hunters, that first means leg exercises.
In the weight room, squats and lunges will add strength and improve flexibility. There, or in the outdoors, regular walking or hiking on inclines, 30 to 45 minutes at a time, can make a very noticeable improvement in strength and endurance in a hurry.
Hunters can use area hiking trails for conditioning and, even more importantly, they can do more walking and less riding while undertaking summer and early fall chores. Hunters planning to hike while wearing a pack should also take care to strengthen their backs, and there’s hardly a more apt way to handle this than to wear the pack you intend to carry as you go about your other business.
In addition to strengthening your back, it’s an infallible way to make sure the pack you’ve selected and the load you intend to carry are both appropriate and manageable. Any pack in the store feels fine when it’s empty. If you intend to haul around 25 pounds of gear though, a pack that’s poorly made or ill-adjusted will break you down in a hurry.
Packing it in
The price of a more expensive backpack isn’t necessarily all about a brand name. There’s a sweet science involved in building a backpack that is durable in use and comfortable in action. Any pack with straps will hang on your back, but a pack properly made is comfortable to wear with a much greater load. A quality pack should manage the load it carries, not be managed by it. It should sit on the wearer’s shoulders and pelvis in a well-distributed way, and it should stay put when the wearer leans, bends or trips.
As an added bonus that many have come to count a necessity, a quality backpack will have accommodations for a hydration system, essentially a Camelbak or other onboard water container and hose that allows the wearer to drink from a tube while hiking, without taking the pack off or reaching for a bottle in a side pocket that looks a lot easer to reach than it is. Drinking water before you get thirsty is one of the best ways to get the most enjoyment possible out of any trip afield, and having to stop and take your backpack off to get to your water is a constant discouragement to doing so. An onboard hydration system may seem like a glorified non-necessity, until you try it.
For a good look at what a quality hunting or hiking backpack should be, visit eberlestock.com or tenzingoutdoors.com.