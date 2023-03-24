OXFORD, Miss. — Deanna Jackson grew up in the shadow of her grandfather, a man dedicated to teaching her everything she’d need to know about the outdoors to experience it on her own. Her dedication to making that introduction for others has led to the development of one of Mississippi’s most impressive youth hunting events.
The annual Oxford Chapter J.A.K.E.S. Hunt is a premier event for the Mississippi Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation. The acronym stands for Juniors Acquiring Knowledge, Ethics and Sportsmanship. Nationally, the NWTF’s J.A.K.E.S. program involves thousands of hunters ages 15 and younger.
Jackson joined the NWTF eight years ago and saw both a need and an opportunity to involve a greater share of family members in the outdoors.
“I wanted women and children to come to our main banquet,” Jackson said. “The kids have to be present for the introduction to work.”
Each year, Jackson organizes landowners to donate a day’s hunt on their property. She recruits volunteer guides and callers to take youngsters hunting on those properties, and she reaches throughout the Oxford community to gather new hunters and their parents to the table for a chance to go. Kids present at the annual Oxford Chapter banquet have a chance to be drawn for a hunt.
“How many volunteer callers we get determines how many kids I draw,” Jackson said.
Seven years ago, the hunt served five youngsters. For the last several years, they’ve hosted up to 15 each time.
“There are lots of volunteers and donors who help with this event,” Jackson said, “but we absolutely couldn’t do it without the callers volunteering their time.”
After the chapter’s primary annual banquet, Jackson organizes a kids banquet for the following Friday night. The kids take part in an event created just for them. The night includes hunter safety instruction and lessons on turkey biology.
“A lot of the kids we get are brand new hunters,” she said. “Often, they’ve never seen a turkey in the wild.”
Jackson is a mother of two and a full-time nurse.
“I enjoy being in the outdoors and teaching kids,” she said. “If we don’t give of our time to help introduce kids, they’ll grow up and not care and we’ll lose all of it. I was my grandfather’s shadow. He was a good ‘ol country boy, and he wanted to teach me how to do everything I ever wanted to do without depending on a man. He was a great man who taught me a lot of stuff about the outdoors.”
The hunts put youngsters in contact with nature in a way that gives them a perspective on life and the outdoors they’d otherwise never have.
“These life skills are important,” Jackson said. “They’re listening, whether you think they are or not.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.